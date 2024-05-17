Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert is advising Spotify customers on how to save £24 annually starting today. And all it takes is one easy switch.

Spotify subscribers can save £24 just by removing audiobooks from their subscription plan.

For those subscribed to Spotify's 'Individual', 'Duo', or 'Family' plans, switching to one of its upcoming 'Basic' plans can yield savings of up to £24 per year.

Although these plans exclude audiobooks, they are priced £1 to £2 lower per month and retain all other benefits.

According to Money Saving Expert, subscribers to the new 'Basic' plans can still enjoy “ad-free music listening, the ability to play songs in any order and download them for offline listening, high-quality audio and more.”

How do audiobooks work on Spotify?

Spotify's extensive catalogue currently comprises over 70% of bestsellers, including titles from major publishers like Hachette, HarperCollins Publishers, Macmillan, Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, and RB Media.

It also features independent authors and publishers from around the world globally, such as Bolinda, Dreamscape and Pushkin.

The majority of Spotify's current paid-for 'Premium' plans come with a monthly allowance of 15 hours for accessing audiobooks from its catalogue. However, on the Duo and Family plans, this benefit is exclusive to the main account holder.

Premium subscribers with audiobook access can also download audiobooks for offline listening, and Spotify offers a 10-hour top-up option for audiophiles who exceed their monthly allowance before the billing cycle refreshes.

When will the Basic plans be available?

While Spotify hasn't provided a specific date for the availability of its Basic plan to new subscribers, it's expected to be rolled out soon.

When they do become available, to switch to a Basic plan, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Log in to your Spotify account on the web. Navigate to 'Profile' and then 'Account'. Under 'Subscription,' choose 'Available plans'. Scroll down to find the Basic Individual, Basic Duo, or Basic Family option. Click 'Select' and then 'Update subscription'. The change will take effect from your next billing cycle.