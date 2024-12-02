Spotify has dropped a major teaser for its Wrapped 2024 - and fans think they have cracked all nine references.

Spotify is yet to confirm the release date for Wrapped 2024, but it has posted a teaser video on X, formerly Twitter. It wrote: “This year contained multitudes. So will your Wrapped. Coming Soon”.

The video features nine versions of the iconic Spotify logo in various colours and designs. For example, one logo is black and grey and features metallic spikes around the edge and another is purple and white, and featuring subtle sparkles.

Fans have carefully examined all nine logos - and now they think they've cracked the references. Spotify posted the teaser at 2pm on November 27, and by 4:42pm the same day, X user @vitudos had cracked all nine references. They posted: “All spotify wrapped references; a thread”. The post was accompanied by a screenshot of all nine logos.

Spotify has dropped a major teaser for its Wrapped 2024 - and fans think they have cracked all nine references.

The first logo resembles a coffee cup, which @vitudos claims is a reference to Sabrina Carpenter's album. Chappell Roan's album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, is represented by the light blue and white logo, while the bronze and silver logo is a reference to Beyonce's Cowboy Carter, according to the fan.

Arguably one of the easiest logos to crack is the lime green one. “brat, by charli xcx,” @vitudos simply wrote, alongside an image of the Brat album cover. The black and grey logo with the spiked edge is a reference to Hardstone Pscyho by Don Toliver, according to the fan.

Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department, meanwhile, is represented by the dark purple and white logo, and the yellow, snake-skin logo is a reference to Hiss by Megan Thee Stallion. Finally, the purple, water-like logo is a reference to Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft, and the purple sparkly logo is a reference to Guts (Spilled) by Olivia Rodridgo.

The streaming service has been tight-lipped on its annual round-up, as well as the date when it will be released. Spotify has in recent years released the Wrapped round-up on a Wednesday, either late in November or early December. However with the teaser dropping on November 27, it suggests that the date could be switched up - unless we are still a full week away.