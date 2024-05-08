Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steve Albini, a key figure in indie rock both as a performer and producer, has passed away at the age of 61 due to a heart attack. His staff at his recording studio, Electrical Audio, confirmed the news to Pitchfork. Albini was known for leading underground rock bands like Shellac and Big Black, and he made a significant impact in the recording studio.

He preferred to be called an "engineer" rather than a "producer," and he worked on numerous legendary albums such as Nirvana's “In Utero,” Pixies' “Surfer Rosa” and PJ Harvey's “Rid of Me”. Albini also consistently criticized exploitative practices in the music industry throughout his life. His band Shellac was set to tour their first album in a decade, “To All Trains,” which is scheduled for release next week.

In addition to his work as an engineer and musician, Albini's contributions to the music industry included his involvement in mastering techniques that influenced the sound of various iconic rock and indie albums. He was known for his unique recording approach and commitment to delivering honest and authentic sounds, and he often championed the rights of musicians in their dealings with record labels.

Beyond his work in music and poker, Albini was known for his deep involvement in the indie music scene and his commitment to supporting independent artists. He was a vocal advocate for the ethical treatment of musicians, frequently speaking out against exploitative practices in the industry and offering guidance to up-and-coming artists.

Albini's approach to recording emphasized capturing the raw, unfiltered essence of a band's performance, and his dedication to preserving authenticity made him a respected figure among musicians and fans alike. He was often willing to collaborate with a wide range of artists, contributing to projects across various genres and helping to shape the sound of alternative and indie music.