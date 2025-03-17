Legendary musician Stevie Wonder is set to hit the UK with a series of new shows this summer.

The singer-songwriter’s LOVE, LIGHT & SONG tour will visit a handful of UK cities in just a few months time. Stevie, 74, will travel to arenas in England and Wales, as well as making an appearance at some summer UK festivals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tour dates.

Stevie Wonder has announced a brand new UK tour. | Getty Images for FIREAID

Where and when is Stevie Wonder playing the UK?

The full UK tour dates for Stevie Wonder’s LOVE, LIGHT & SONG Tour include:

Thursday, July 3 - Lytham Festival (headline act)

Saturday, July 5 - Co-op Live Arena, Manchester

Monday, July 7 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Wednesday, July 9 - Blackweir Fields, Cardiff

Saturday, July 12 - BST Hyde Park, London

How to get tickets for Stevie Wonder’s UK tour dates

Tickets for the tour dates will go on sale on Friday, March 21 from 10am. Tickets will be available via Live Nation UK and Ticketmaster.

Presale tickets will also be available to fans who have access. Presale tickets will go on sale from Wednesday, March 19 at 10am, not including London BST Hyde Park.

The presale for most dates will be available via O2 Priority for O2 customers, with the Live Nation presale (available to sign up to at this link) live from Thursday, March 20. Presale for London BST Hyde Park is live now, and can be accessed by Amex customers.

Mastercard customers will also have access to Preferred Tickets via Live Nation from Friday, March 21 at 10am. These tickets are ones which have been specifically ring-fenced for Mastercard customers, giving you a bigger chance of seeing Stevie Wonder on stage.