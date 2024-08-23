Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Festival has reopened its arena after Storm Lilian caused significant delays earlier in the day.

The storm, which brought winds exceeding 70mph to northern England and Wales, forced festival organisers to close multiple stages and caused widespread travel disruption, including cancelled flights.

In a post on X, Reading and Leeds Festivals confirmed that rap artist Bru-C would be the first to perform on the main stage at 3.10pm, following the arena's reopening. Unfortunately, rock band The Luka State missed their scheduled midday slot due to the storm's impact.

The Chevron Stage, which was set to feature American DJ Skrillex, along with the BBC Radio 1 and Aux stages, will remain closed for the rest of the day. However, the BBC Introducing Stage proceeded as planned from around 3pm, with more details on the Festival Republic stage expected soon.

Liam Gallagher is still set to headline the festival at Bramham Park on Friday evening, as the event kicks off three days of music over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Despite the reopening, festival organisers issued a travel advisory, noting that while bus services in Leeds city centre have resumed, attendees should expect a minimum 90-minute wait at the festival site before being allowed through.

Earlier in the day, a yellow wind warning from the Met Office was in effect across northern England and north Wales, with gusts of 50-60mph recorded in the region. As the storm hit, festival-goers were urged to stay in their tents, leading to challenging conditions on-site.

Several attendees reported damaged or destroyed tents, with some choosing to leave the festival altogether. The storm's impact wasn't limited to Leeds Festival; Cheshire-based Creamfields also experienced severe wind conditions