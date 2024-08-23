Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Festival has been forced to pull performances and close multiple stages today (August 23) as Storm Lilian moves across the country.

In an update to festivalgoers, Reading & Leeds organisers said that the opening of the Leeds arena has been delayed, as well as two stages being out of commission due to high winds. Bosses said: “We can see an end in sight to the high winds. We definitely won't be opening the arena at 11am, but we are targeting as soon as possible after that and we will update you further. However, we have definitely lost the BBC Radio 1 stage today, and there will be no performances on it.

“We have also lost the Aux stage today, and there will be no performances on it. We remain hopeful that everything else will continue as planned and that we will still have an amazing weekend. Please await further information.”

Acts such as Jorja Smith and Teddy Swims had been scheduled to perform on the Radio 1 stage today. Live podcast recordings and interactive talks were set to take place on the Aux stage, which is a new addition for the 2024 festival.

Previously, organisers had urged campers to take precaution from the high winds, including delaying their arrival, saying earlier this morning: “We're urging you to stay in your tents if you are onsite and feel safe to do so. If you are in your car, please remain there.

“If you are not yet at the festival site, please delay your arrival. We're expecting it to ease up at 10am and we will update you in 30 minutes.”

Storm Lilian has swept across the UK, bringing with it up to 80mph winds to some areas. A yellow weather warning remains in place across northern England and North Wales, covering areas such as Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds and York.

The Met Office previously warned Leeds festival goers to “secure your tents”, with high winds forecast over the festival site. Forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “There could be potentially some impacts from those strong winds, of 50 to 60mph in the area so it’s worth making sure your tents are secured. There could also be disruption first thing to the transport networks for those travelling first thing.”