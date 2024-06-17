Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has announced his debut solo album, "Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing.” The 59-year-old Australian-British dancer and theatre director describes the album as a "perfect blend of drama, pathos, romance, and a touch of high camp”, as it is set for release on October 18 under the Westway Mus label.

Taking the album on a UK tour next year, Revel Horwood is also debuting his solo single “This Is My Life”, a dance floor rendition of Dame Shirley Bassey’s song. He said: “I am thrilled to announce the release of my debut album! It’s a momentous occasion for me, and I can’t wait to share the songs I’ve carefully chosen.

“Throughout my musical journey, I’ve had the privilege of performing as both a dancer and a singer in numerous musicals. However, this album holds a special place in my heart as I’ve had the opportunity to select songs that truly resonate with me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Each track on the album is traditionally associated with female singers, which presented a delightful challenge. I embraced this opportunity to record these songs, knowing that it might be my only chance to give them my own interpretation.”

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has announced his debut solo album, "Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing.” | Strictly/Getty

He added: “The album is a perfect blend of drama, pathos, romance, and a touch of high camp. I’ve poured my heart and soul into every note, hoping that you will love each and every song. Thank you for joining me on this incredible musical journey. I can’t wait for you to experience the magic of my album!”

Revel Horwood has an extensive background in theatre, having starred in numerous productions and pantomimes, such as Miss Hannigan in the touring production of Annie. He also directed and choreographed the UK tour of the Sister Act. As Strictly Come Dancing’s longest-serving judge since its launch in 2004, he is also an accomplished author, with his debut novel "Dances And Dreams On Diamond Street" published in 2020.