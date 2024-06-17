Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood unveils debut album 'Revelations' and 2025 UK Tour - get tickets
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taking the album on a UK tour next year, Revel Horwood is also debuting his solo single “This Is My Life”, a dance floor rendition of Dame Shirley Bassey’s song. He said: “I am thrilled to announce the release of my debut album! It’s a momentous occasion for me, and I can’t wait to share the songs I’ve carefully chosen.
“Throughout my musical journey, I’ve had the privilege of performing as both a dancer and a singer in numerous musicals. However, this album holds a special place in my heart as I’ve had the opportunity to select songs that truly resonate with me.
“Each track on the album is traditionally associated with female singers, which presented a delightful challenge. I embraced this opportunity to record these songs, knowing that it might be my only chance to give them my own interpretation.”
He added: “The album is a perfect blend of drama, pathos, romance, and a touch of high camp. I’ve poured my heart and soul into every note, hoping that you will love each and every song. Thank you for joining me on this incredible musical journey. I can’t wait for you to experience the magic of my album!”
Revel Horwood has an extensive background in theatre, having starred in numerous productions and pantomimes, such as Miss Hannigan in the touring production of Annie. He also directed and choreographed the UK tour of the Sister Act. As Strictly Come Dancing’s longest-serving judge since its launch in 2004, he is also an accomplished author, with his debut novel "Dances And Dreams On Diamond Street" published in 2020.
The UK tour will begin on April 4, 2025, in Eastleigh and includes a performance at London’s Union Chapel on April 26. The tour will conclude in Dunfermline, Scotland, on June 28. Tickets, available from June 17 at 10am on his website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.