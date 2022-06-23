The original line-up of Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy will all be returning to the stage 20 years after they last toured together

Girl group Sugababes are beinging back the noughties after announcing their first tour more than in two decades.

The original line-up of Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy will all reunite on stage in venues across the UK later this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans across the country will be clamouring to get tickets after the band saw success at their Mighty Hoopla set, with a set at Glastonbury this weekend sure to raise excitement even more.

The Freak Like Me and Overload hitmakers say they have come “full circle”, saying: “We’re so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour.

“We’ll be hitting the road in October and November - can’t wait to see you all there.”

The original sugababes lineup is heading out on tour for the first time in 20 years. (Credit: Getty Images)

Sugababes, who formed in 1998 when they were just 13-years-old, appeared on This Morning to announce the tour, with Siobhan explaining that the band feel a lot more comfortable as grown women.

She said: “There was obviously a lot of scrutiny, we were three awkward teenagers and we didn’t go to stage school or anything like that and we’re still not media trained as you can probably tell.

“But you’re really hard on yourself and it’s so different this time round, we’re just so much more relaxed.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated tour and how to get tickets.

When are Sugababes going on tour?

Keisha, Mutya and Siobhan will all be heading out on a 17-date headline tour in the autumn.

The dates will range from mid October until early November 2022.

Where are Sugababes playing on their tour?

Sugababes will visit venues across the country.

The full list of dates are here:

October

16th - Bristol SWX Bristol

17th – Southend Cliffs Pavillion

18th – Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR

20th– Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

21st – Manchester O2 Apollo

23rd – Leeds O2 Academy

24th – Liverpool O2 Academy

25th – Sheffield O2 Academy

27th– Brighton Centre

28th – Bournmouth O2 Academy

29th– Southampton O2 Guildhall

31st – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

November

1st– Birmingham O2 Academy

2nd – London Eventim Apollo

4th – Newcastle O2 City Hall

5th – Edinburgh Usher Hall

7th – Glasgow O2 Academy

How do I get tickets for Sugababes tour?

Tickets will go on general sale from Friday 1 July at 10am through Ticketmaster.