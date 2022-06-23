Girl group Sugababes are beinging back the noughties after announcing their first tour more than in two decades.
The original line-up of Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy will all reunite on stage in venues across the UK later this year.
Fans across the country will be clamouring to get tickets after the band saw success at their Mighty Hoopla set, with a set at Glastonbury this weekend sure to raise excitement even more.
The Freak Like Me and Overload hitmakers say they have come “full circle”, saying: “We’re so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour.
“We’ll be hitting the road in October and November - can’t wait to see you all there.”
Sugababes, who formed in 1998 when they were just 13-years-old, appeared on This Morning to announce the tour, with Siobhan explaining that the band feel a lot more comfortable as grown women.
She said: “There was obviously a lot of scrutiny, we were three awkward teenagers and we didn’t go to stage school or anything like that and we’re still not media trained as you can probably tell.
“But you’re really hard on yourself and it’s so different this time round, we’re just so much more relaxed.”
Here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated tour and how to get tickets.
When are Sugababes going on tour?
Keisha, Mutya and Siobhan will all be heading out on a 17-date headline tour in the autumn.
The dates will range from mid October until early November 2022.
Where are Sugababes playing on their tour?
Sugababes will visit venues across the country.
The full list of dates are here:
October
- 16th - Bristol SWX Bristol
- 17th – Southend Cliffs Pavillion
- 18th – Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR
- 20th– Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- 21st – Manchester O2 Apollo
- 23rd – Leeds O2 Academy
- 24th – Liverpool O2 Academy
- 25th – Sheffield O2 Academy
- 27th– Brighton Centre
- 28th – Bournmouth O2 Academy
- 29th– Southampton O2 Guildhall
- 31st – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
November
- 1st– Birmingham O2 Academy
- 2nd – London Eventim Apollo
- 4th – Newcastle O2 City Hall
- 5th – Edinburgh Usher Hall
- 7th – Glasgow O2 Academy
How do I get tickets for Sugababes tour?
Tickets will go on general sale from Friday 1 July at 10am through Ticketmaster.
For those super eager fans, you can sign up for presale, which will go live at Thursday 30 June at 10am.