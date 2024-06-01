Take That concert Southampton: 2024 This Life on Tour setlist - what songs will they play at St Mary's Stadium
The party at St Mary's Stadium isn't slowing down any time soon.
Hot on the heels of Southampton clinching a Premier League spot with their 1-0 win over Leeds at the Championship playoff final at Wembley last weekend, Take That are rolling into town for not one, but two nights of music.
Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are set to rock St Mary's Stadium on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 June, and fans can expect a mix of tracks from their latest album, ‘This Life’, alongside their timeless classics.
Demand for tickets was so intense that Saturday's show sold out almost instantly when tickets were released last year. Due to overwhelming demand, the band added a second date on Sunday to accommodate their eager fans.
But what exactly is on the musical menu for Take That fans this weekend? Are we in for a hit-packed setlist? Here is everything you need to know.
What songs will Take That play in Southampton?
At this point, Take That have been entertaining crowds with ‘This Life on Tour’ shows for a number of weeks, so we’ve got a good idea of what the setlist of songs looks like.
Thanks to websites like Setlist.fm we can take a pretty good guess at the running order of hits that fans in Southampton will get to hear this weekend.
The setlist for Take That’s This Life on Tour:
- Keep Your Head Up
- Windows
- Giants
- Days I Hate Myself
- Everything Changes
- Sure
- Shine
- A Million Love Songs
- I Found Heaven
- Pray
- Forever Love (Gary Barlow solo song)
- Clementine (Mark Owen solo song)
- Speak Without Words (Howard Donald previously unreleased solo song)
- Patience
- The Flood
- Get Ready For It
- March of the Hopeful
- Brand New Sun
- This Life
- Greatest Day
- These Days
- Time and Time Again
- Relight My Fire
- One More Word
- Hold Up a Light
- Back For Good
- You and Me
- Never Forget
- Rule the World
The groups’ show is a finely tuned, highly choreographed spectacle, so don't hold your breath for any impromptu deep cuts. But at least that's fantastic news for fans craving all the smash hits, and you can count on getting your fill of the classics.
That being said, it's worth noting that setlists are subject to change, and there's always room for spontaneity.
Imagine Gary Barlow grabbing his acoustic guitar for an unexpected cover, Mark Owen surprising everyone with a last-minute ode to the Saints, a la Chris Martin's impromptu tribute to Luton Town at Radio 1's Big Weekend, or even Howard Donald debuting a fresh solo track...
