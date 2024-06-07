Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Taylor Swift’s first UK performance as part of her “Era’s” tour taking place in Edinburgh in a few hours, what other events are there for non-Swifties?

Are you aware, Edinburgh readers, that Taylor Swift is performing at Murrayfield Stadium this evening? “The Tortured Poets Department” superstar kicks off her UK tour this evening, with the promise of a brand-new setlist and experience, especially for UK Swifties.

But for all the talk about Swift’s much-anticipated return to the United Kingdom, NationalWorld Music knows that not everyone is a Taylor Swift fan - and for some older people who perhaps have teenagers who are heading along, maybe your Friday night could do with some entertainment that’s not on the TV.

Slim pickings, given that many promoters have taken the wise step to not try and counter-book a show against the biggest pop culture phenomenon on the planet (currently), but there are some events today and tomorrow that might catch your attention.

So while everyone is making their way to Murrayfield this afternoon, we ask the question: what else is there to do this weekend that doesn’t involve Taylor Swift? We’ve compiled a couple of ideas that might pique your interest if Friday evening television really isn’t your cup of tea.

What other events are on in Edinburgh this weekend that don’t involve Taylor Swift?

Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Thomas Søndergård, and Simon Trpceski (June 7 2024)

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra will be performing at Usher Hall this evening - at the same time as Taylor Swift's first UK show as part of her "Era's" tour (Credit: RSNO)

Martin Kemp (June 7 2024)

Former “Eastenders” star and member of Spandau Ballet Martin Kemp brings his 80s themes DJ set/nostalgia “Back To The 80s” party to the O2 Academy in Edinburgh, is what is being cited as “The hottest 80s club night is coming back to Edinburgh – when actor, TV personality and star of Spandau Ballet Martin Kemp will be spinning the biggest and best hits of that decade!”

Perhaps this is one to visit while waiting for your younger ones who are attending Taylor Swift’s concert, or just for those of us who have a little bit of a soft spot for 80s music.

Tom Sochas (June 7 - June 8 2024)

From his upbringing in Paris, France, and Nairobi, Kenya, to his current base in London, Tom Sochas has developed a unique musical style influenced by various genres and cultures. The Franco-American composer is performing across two nights at the French Institute of Scotland - an option for those who might feel attending the RSNO performance a little too “grandeur.”

TheGetDown#5 2024 (June 7)

It’s not just orchestral music and 80s hits in Edinburgh contending with Taylor Swift though; the fifth edition of TheGetDown takes place today, with headlining LEV supported by Babs Olu-Flow, Ricardo, James Combe, Lynne Girdwood, Paul Watkins and many more.

Spanning across two venues, The Arches will be home to those events considered for adults, however, The Cafe is also offering a programme that is suitable for children, should your child be into banging beats rather than Taylor Swift.