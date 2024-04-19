Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Swifties across the world are in hysteria as the megastar released her 11th studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

The album, which Taylor Swift announced at the Grammys earlier this year, has finally been released, giving both fans and critics a look into her brand new songs and lyrics charting her life, including her heartbreak. Fans have already spotted clues alluding to her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, as well as her very brief fling with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

There have also been references spotted to her current beau, NFL star Travis Kelce interlaced with Swift’s familiar and comforting pop. In short, Swifties have not been left disappointed by the new release - but what have critics said of the new music?

The Guardian has given the album four stars out of five. Reviewer Alexis Petridis praised the songwriting on the album, adding: “There are plenty of beautiful tunes, but it doesn’t bother with a huge statement banger, settling instead for a mood of etiolated melancholy.”

Anticipation has been high for Taylor Swift’s newest album. (Credit: Getty Images)

The Independent’s Helen Brown called ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ “irresistible”, handing it full marks of five stars. She said that the album contrasted Swift’s last studio output in ‘Midnights’, saying: “And while her previous album, Midnights, seemed to bounce off glitchy phrases aimed at TikTok, this record draws powerfully on Swift’s country roots, spooling out longer narratives and tassel-flicking out the witty wordplay.” Rolling Stone has branded the album Swift’s “most personal yet”, with Rob Sheffield proclaiming the record as an instant classic. Sheffield said: “It’s the cathartic confession of a woman who thought she had adulthood — and adult romance — all figured out, only to find herself realizing she knows nothing.