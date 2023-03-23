Other artists like Jake Bugg, The Courteeners and Kasabian also feature in this week’s lineup

Wet Leg praised the Teenage Cancer Trust during their performance at the Royal Albert Hall last night (22 March).

The Isle of Wight indie rock group took part in the third fundraising gig of the week for the charity, with four more nights of acts set to follow. Wet Leg singer Rhian Teasdale addressed the crowd, telling them: “It’s very, very nice to be back in London and it’s very nice to be playing a gig for the Teenage Cancer Trust.”

The week of fundraising gigs kicked off on Monday (20 March), with further artists set to play this week including Jake Bugg, Kasabian and Roger Daltrey and friends.

So, who is performing at the Albert Hall tonight and what is the full lineup for the Teenage Cancer Trust? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Teenage Cancer Trust?

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only charity in the UK which is dedicated to providing care and support to young people from the ages of 13-24 who have cancer. They fund specialised nurses, support workers and hospital units in the NHS to ensure young people have staff and facilities to support them. They also run events for teenagers with cancer and provide easy to read information.

The charity has been putting on Teenage Cancer Trust gigs since 2000, since then the concerts at the Royal Albert Hall have raised over £32 million.

Reported by Ticketmaster, Roger Daltrey CBE, Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron spoke about the gigs, Daltrey said: “The generosity of the people who work in the music and comedy industries never ceases to amaze me. In this, our 21st year, after two years of artists having no shows at all, at a time where the only certain paydays are from live performances, artists are willing to give up their earnings from a London show.

“It shows us that miracles are everywhere, but if you cough or sneeze you’d miss them!”

When are the Teenage Cancer Trust gigs?

The Teenage Cancer Trust gigs kicked off on Monday 20 March with a performance from Underworld.

On Tuesday 21 March there was a comedy gig which included acts such as Alan Carr, Russell Kane, Seann Walsh and Rosie Jones and on Wednesday 22 March Isle of Wight indie band Wet Leg rocked the stage.

The events will continue all week with a different artist taking to the Royal Albert Hall stage every night until Sunday 26 March.

Who is performing at Royal Albert Hall tonight?

Singer-songwriter Jake Bugg will be taking to the Royal Albert Hall stage tonight, Thursday 23 March. The artist who first came on the indie scene in 2012 reached number one in the UK for his self-titled debut album. The Brit Award and Mercury Prize nominee is the well-known voice behind the Happy Valley theme tune, with his song “Trouble Town” streamed over 11 million times on Spotify.

Speaking about his upcoming performance in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust, Jake Bugg said: “I have always been a supporter of Teenage Cancer Trust. It’s an honour to represent TCT at the Albert Hall and I look forward to playing songs from the last decade to celebrate their great work.”

Here is the full lineup for Teenage Cancer Trust gigs 2023:

Thursday 23 March: Jake Bugg will headline, supported by James Marriot

Jake Bugg will headline, supported by James Marriot Friday 24 March: The Courteeners will headline, supported by Stephen Fretwell

The Courteeners will headline, supported by Stephen Fretwell Saturday 25 March: Kasabian will headline supported by The Snuts and The K’s

Kasabian will headline supported by The Snuts and The K’s Sunday 26 March: Special gala evening of music with Roger Daltry and friends of the Teenage Cancer Trust including Richard Ashcroft, a first live performance from Far From Saints, very special guest Joan Armatrading, Lola Lennox and more surprise guests

