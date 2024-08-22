Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Terry Hall, the former frontman of legendary British ska band The Specials, left almost £1 million to his family after his death in 2022.

Hall passed away from pancreatic cancer in December 2022. He was 63 years old at the time of his death.

According to a national newspaper, new probate documents have now revealed that the ska singer left £952,000 to his family, which will be split between his wife Lindy Heymann, 56, and the couple’s three children. Lindy will also receive Hall’s share of The Specials’ royalties earned through streaming platforms, his digital assets and a £100,000 tax-free gift.

Music fans were left heart broken following the death of Hall two years ago. The singer was regarded to be highly influential as part of the legendary seven-piece band, which was formed in Coventry in 1977.

The Specials, with Hall at the helm, would go on to hit the top of the charts twice with Too Much Too Young in 1980 and Ghost Town in 1981. The band would go on to enjoy a run of seven-consecutive UK top 10 singles before Hall left the band alongside bandmate Neville Staple and Lynval Golding to form Fun Boy Three.

The Specials were dissolved in 1984, but reformed in 1993, with Hall rejoining the line-up later in his career. He would also go onto work with the likes of Lily Allen, Damon Albarn and Sinéad O'Connor.

Following his death in December 2020, tributes flooded in for Hall. In a statement, The Specials said: “Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words… ‘Love Love Love’.”