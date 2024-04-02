Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans of blues-rock duo The Black Keys who may have been envious over the announcement of a UK tour can rest easy today - knowing that the group are to embark on a widespread North American tour, as part of their “International Players” tour.

The Grammy-award-winning group will be playing no less than 31 separate dates across North America, taking place towards the tail end of the year as opposed to the May dates that the band have lined up in the UK and Ireland. Those dates include a hallowed performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden, with support coming from The Head and The Heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour comes as part of the promotion for their latest album, “Ohio Players,” scheduled for release this Friday (April 5) on all leading digital retail and streaming platforms and a select number of physical items.

Full list of dates for The Black Keys “International Players” tour

April 27, 2024 - Co-op Live, Manchester

April 30, 2024 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

May 03, 2024 - 3Arena, Dublin

May 07, 2024 - O2 Academy Brixton, London

May 08, 2024 - O2 Academy Brixton, London

May 09, 2024 - O2 Academy Brixton, London

September 17, 2024 - BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma (USA)

September 18, 2024 - Moody Center ATX, Austin, Texas (USA)

September 20, 2024 - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas (USA)

September 21, 2024 - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas (USA)

September 24, 2024 - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado (USA)

September 26, 2024 - Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona (USA)

September 27, 2024 - Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California (USA)

September 28, 2024 - Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs, Palm Springs, California (USA)

September 29, 2024 - Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View California (USA)

October 02, 2024 - Moda Center, Portland, Oregon (USA)

October 03, 2024 - Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington (USA)

October 10, 2024 - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (USA)

October 11, 2024 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto Ontario (Canada)

October 12, 2024 - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio (USA)

October 13, 2024 - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Michigan (USA)

October 16, 2024 - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina (USA)

October 18, 2024 - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee (USA)

October 19, 2024 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia (USA)

October 21, 2024 - Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (USA)

October 23, 2024 - KFC Yum Center, Louisville, Kentucky (USA)

October 24, 2024 - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio (USA)

October 26, 2024 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana (USA)

October 27, 2024 - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Knoxville (USA)

October 30, 2024 - Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York (USA)

November 01, 2024 - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts (USA)

November 02, 2024 - CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, Maryland (USA)

November 03, 2024 - Mohegan Sun Arena at Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort - Complex, Uncasville, Connecticut (USA)

November 07, 2024 - United Center, Chicago, Illinois (USA)

November 09, 2024 - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin (USA)

November 10, 2024 - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota (USA)

November 12, 2024 - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan (USA)

Where can I get tickets for The Black Keys UK tour dates?