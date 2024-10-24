The Maccabees: Huge noughties indie band tease their return eight years after break-up
The band’s social media has been scrubbed with a mysterious new logo being added. The band’s website has also been updated with the new logo and even prompts fans to ‘sign up for news’, indicating that an announcement may be imminent.
One said: “Aw man if this is what I hope it is that's awesome news.” While another added: “Oasis who? This is massive!”
The Maccabees formed in London in 2004 and became a staple of the British indie scene throughout the 2000s. The band released hits such as ‘Marks To Prove It’, ‘Toothpaste Kisses’ and Pelican’ before announcing their break-up in 2016.
The five-piece broke fans’ hearts in a statement which read: “After 14 years as a band we have decided to call it a day. The decision has obviously been an incredibly difficult one, given that The Maccabees has been such a huge part of our lives until now.”
They added: “There have not been fallings out and we are grateful to say that we are not leaving the group behind as a divided force. It has been a rare and absolutely incredible time that we all feel very lucky to have shared.”
The Maccabees’ possible reunion comes after Oasis announced their return to music. The Gallagher brothers announced a series of shows throughout the UK, which sold out almost instantly but sparked controversy over the pricing strategy. The reunion will be the first time the brother have shared a stage in 16 years.
