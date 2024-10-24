Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Noughties’ indie rock icons The Maccabees have teased their return on social media eight years after they announced they were disbanding.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band’s social media has been scrubbed with a mysterious new logo being added. The band’s website has also been updated with the new logo and even prompts fans to ‘sign up for news’, indicating that an announcement may be imminent.

One said: “Aw man if this is what I hope it is that's awesome news.” While another added: “Oasis who? This is massive!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Maccabees formed in London in 2004 and became a staple of the British indie scene throughout the 2000s. The band released hits such as ‘Marks To Prove It’, ‘Toothpaste Kisses’ and Pelican’ before announcing their break-up in 2016.

The five-piece broke fans’ hearts in a statement which read: “After 14 years as a band we have decided to call it a day. The decision has obviously been an incredibly difficult one, given that The Maccabees has been such a huge part of our lives until now.”

British indie rock icons The Maccabees have teased their return to music, eight years after they announced their break-up. | AFP via Getty Images

They added: “There have not been fallings out and we are grateful to say that we are not leaving the group behind as a divided force. It has been a rare and absolutely incredible time that we all feel very lucky to have shared.”

The Maccabees’ possible reunion comes after Oasis announced their return to music. The Gallagher brothers announced a series of shows throughout the UK, which sold out almost instantly but sparked controversy over the pricing strategy. The reunion will be the first time the brother have shared a stage in 16 years.