The Spice Girls have released a behind-the-scenes video to celebrate the band's 30-year anniversary since first auditions to join the group. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Spice Girls have released a video to mark 30 years since the first auditions to join the girl band. The video celebrating the occasion shows band members Emma Bunton, Victoria Adams, Geri Halliwell, Mel Brown and Mel Chisholm dancing and messing around together.

The group are dressed down, with Adams, now Beckham, in a red Adidas t-shirt and belted jeans. In one clip, Chisholm sports a backwards baseball cap and Bunton wears a Tweetie Pie t-shirt. The group, which formed in 1994, went on to dominate the charts with hits such as Wannabe, Who Do You Think You Are? and Viva Forever. All the members of the girl group except Beckham reunited in 2019 for a tour of the UK and Ireland.

It was the first time the Spice Girls had performed together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony. In 2022, the group rereleased their Spice album to mark 25 years since its debut.