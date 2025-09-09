The Weeknd has confirmed he is returning to the UK and Ireland as part of his After Hours Til Dawn world tour next year.

The Canadian star, real name Abel Tesfaye, has gone from his dark R&B beginnings in 2009 to global superstardom, topping charts with Can’t Feel My Face, The Hills and synth-driven hit Blinding Lights - the first song to reach 5bn streams on Spotify.

This year he released his ambitious audio-visual project Hurry Up Tomorrow, featuring Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega.

Now he’s back on the road, with a tour that will take him right around the world. It’ll take a while for him to reach the UK, but tickets will be going on sale very soon.

UK and Ireland tour dates

Wembley Stadium, London - August 14, 2026

Wembley Stadium, London - August 15, 2026

Croke Park, Dublin - August 22, 2026

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale begins at 10am on Friday, September 12 via Ticketmaster.

Pre-sale options include Artist and O2 Priority, which are live now for both London shows.

Other pre-sales will be held via the following services:

Mastercard: 2pm Tuesday, September 9 - 11am Friday, September 12 (Dublin)

Live Nation: 12pm Thursday, September 11 - 11am Friday, September 12 (London both nights)

Nespresso: 12pm Thursday, September 11 - 11am Friday, September 12 (London & Dublin)

MCD: 12pm Thursday, September 11 - 11am Friday, September 12 (Dublin)

How do I get tickets?

Hospitality packages offering VIP lounge access, food, drinks and dedicated hosts are also available through Seat Unique.

With just two Wembley shows announced, demand is expected to be intense. Fans are advised to log on early to boost their chances of securing tickets, and used wired broadband via an ethernet their computer for a quicker internet speed.