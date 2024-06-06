Tony Bramwell: the tour manager for The Beatles dies aged 78 as Sir Paul McCartney leads tributes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tony Bramwell, one of The Beatles' closest friends and one-time tour manager for the “Fab Four,” has died at the age of 78. A statement regarding his death stated that he passed away on June 2 from natural causes.
Taking to the official Beatles Instagram account, Sir Paul McCartney shared an image of the younger Bramwell, writing “Sad to hear of the passing of Tony Bramwell. He was a good companion to us through the Beatles journey. Always up for a laugh and I’m sorry to see him leave. Thanks Tony. Love ya! From Paul”
Bramwell's association with The Beatles dates back to their early days in Liverpool, where he was childhood friends with McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison. Moving to London with the band, Bramwell became Brian Epstein's right-hand man and served as their tour manager in the 1960s.
He later went on to become joint head of Apple Records, the band's record label, while Bramwell's deep knowledge of The Beatles earned him praise from McCartney himself, who once credited him with knowing more about the band than even he did.
In later years, Bramwell remained active in Beatles-related events, including International Beatleweek and tours of historic Beatles locations in Liverpool.
The Liverpool Beatles Museum also paid its respects, stating, "Everyone at the Liverpool Beatles Museum on Mathew Street is saddened to hear of the recent passing of Tony Bramwell. He was a lovely man, and we enjoyed his company on many occasions. Condolences to his family."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.