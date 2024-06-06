Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Bramwell, one-time tour manager for childhood friends The Beatles, has died at the age of 78.

Tony Bramwell, one of The Beatles' closest friends and one-time tour manager for the “Fab Four,” has died at the age of 78. A statement regarding his death stated that he passed away on June 2 from natural causes.

Taking to the official Beatles Instagram account, Sir Paul McCartney shared an image of the younger Bramwell, writing “Sad to hear of the passing of Tony Bramwell. He was a good companion to us through the Beatles journey. Always up for a laugh and I’m sorry to see him leave. Thanks Tony. Love ya! From Paul”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bramwell's association with The Beatles dates back to their early days in Liverpool, where he was childhood friends with McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison. Moving to London with the band, Bramwell became Brian Epstein's right-hand man and served as their tour manager in the 1960s.

He later went on to become joint head of Apple Records, the band's record label, while Bramwell's deep knowledge of The Beatles earned him praise from McCartney himself, who once credited him with knowing more about the band than even he did.

In later years, Bramwell remained active in Beatles-related events, including International Beatleweek and tours of historic Beatles locations in Liverpool.