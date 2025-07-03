Tony Christie attends the Nordoff & Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025. | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Tony Christie not only always has a smile on his face and creates music to cheer up others, his bravery and openness in dealing with dementia is making a lasting difference.

The Amarillo singer has spoken publicly about his own health struggles and, in doing so, helped other families who are in similar situations.

Tony has said his doctor told him he was “lucky” he was a musician when he was diagnosed with dementia because of the positive effects of music on people with the condition.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Thursday, Christie said he was diagnosed with dementia three years ago.

Describing himself as a lifelong cryptic crossword “fanatic”, he said he visited his doctor after noticing he was struggling to complete the puzzles.

He told GMB: “That’s one of the things the doctor said – you’re very lucky that you’re in the music business.

“Music is one of the things that we recommend for people with dementia – to have music playing – it stops you thinking and worrying.”

Christie, who received the icon award at the O2 Silver Clef Awards in London on Wednesday, said that since being diagnosed: “I’ve just carried on.

“Although it’s there, I don’t think about it. I just carry on with my life.”

His talking about the issue has also had a positive response on others.

Christie added: “I’ve been stopped in the street by people saying ‘thank you for what you do. My wife now is not ashamed of it. She’s not ashamed to come out’.”