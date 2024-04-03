Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While UK fans of djent/alternative metal group Tool eagerly await the band returning to the country as part of their widespread European tour, it would seem that the length of time between albums might not be as long as we’ve previously had to contend with.

“Fear Inoculum,” Tool’s last album released in 2019, was released 13 years after the release of “10,000 Days” in 2006. The band, known for lengthy periods between album releases, are the first to admit though that given their ages, time isn’t on their side to pull off another feat again.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan explained: “Tool is a more complicated beast with a lot of egos and a lot of other things going on in our lives. But all the creativity’s there, the songs and the ideas can flow and the arguments ensue.”

“As soon as we get past the arguments, we can get s**t done! Ha ha ha! I think we could do it more efficiently. And I think everyone’s on the same page that we have to get through that because we can’t drag this out another 14 years.”

But as guitarist Adam Jones explains in the same interview, there is a concern from the band that the constant discussion about when a new Tool album is getting released can take away from the fun aspects of being in a band. “Most of the people that you hear from on those things – like, ‘When’s your next record?’ – when you do finish it, they’re like, ‘OK, when’s your next one?’ You can’t make people happy.”

“We have this very selfish approach to art. It’s our rules. When you start trying to make people happy, you’re losing yourself. You’re losing that burn inside you of why you do what you do.”

Tool discography

72826 (EP) - 1991

Opiate (EP) - 1992

Undertow - 1993

Ænima - 1996

Lateralus - 2001

10,000 Days - 2006

Fear Innoculum - 2019

Tool United Kingdom tour 2024 dates

May 30 2024: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

June 1 2024: AO Arena, Manchester

June 3 2024: The O2, London

