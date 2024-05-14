Travis Scott announces extra tour dates (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Travis Scott has added extra dates to his sold out Circus Maximus tour

Travis Scott has added extra dates to his Circus Maximus Europe tour after the shows sold in hours. The rap superstar will be coming to London and Manchester as well as venues across the mainland continent.

Following the massive demand for tickets, Travis Scott has announced four extra dates. The new shows are in Germany, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands - so UK fans hoping for further concerts will be disappointed.

Scott will be playing shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as well as the newest arena in Manchester - the Co-Op Live. The embattled venue is finally set to open with a gig on 14 May, after multiple cancellations.

The extra dates are as follows:

Sunday, 30th June - Arnhem, Netherlands - GelreDome

Friday, 26th July - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

Tuesday, 30th July - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

Friday, 2nd August - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena