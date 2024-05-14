Travis Scott tour: Rapper adds extra Circus Maximus dates after tickets sell out
Travis Scott has added extra dates to his Circus Maximus Europe tour after the shows sold in hours. The rap superstar will be coming to London and Manchester as well as venues across the mainland continent.
Following the massive demand for tickets, Travis Scott has announced four extra dates. The new shows are in Germany, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands - so UK fans hoping for further concerts will be disappointed.
Scott will be playing shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as well as the newest arena in Manchester - the Co-Op Live. The embattled venue is finally set to open with a gig on 14 May, after multiple cancellations.
The extra dates are as follows:
- Sunday, 30th June - Arnhem, Netherlands - GelreDome
- Friday, 26th July - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park
- Tuesday, 30th July - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
- Friday, 2nd August - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena
Tickets for the new shows in Europe will go on sale at 3pm local time on Friday, 17 May. 1 Euro/Pound from every ticket sold, will go to Cactus Jack Foundation, a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.
