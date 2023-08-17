Victorious Festival is nearly here and thousands of music fans will flock to Southsea Common for the event

Victorious Festival will return to Southsea Common soon, bringing a huge weekend of music to the English coastline. The popular music event will take place between August 25 and 29.

In December 2022, it was announced that Jamiroquai will headline the Friday night and it was later revealed that Kasabian and Mumford & Sons would headline on the Saturday and Sunday respectively. Other artists that have been announced for this year’s Victorious Festival include DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Annie Mac, Blossoms, Ellie Goulding and more.

But which other artists are on the lineup and what time will they perform? Here’s everything you need to know.

Victorious Festival 2023 line up and set times

Friday

Common Stage

The Mary Wallopers – 12.15pm-12.45pm

Blossoms – 1.15pm-2pm

Billy Nomates – 2.30pm-3pm

Mae Muller – 3.30pm-4.15pm

The Charlatons – 4.45pm-5.30pm

Friendly Fires – 6.15pm-7pm

Raye – 7.45pm-8.35pm

Jamiroquai – 9.20pm-10.50pm

Castle Stage

Sofia Isella – 11.20am-11.50am

Ellie Dixon – 12.05pm-12.35pm

Katy J Pearson – 2.05pm-2.35pm

Cian Ducrot – 3.05pm-3.35pm

The View – 4.05pm-4.35pm

Circa Waves – 5.05pm-5.50pm

Katy B – 6.35pm-7.20pm

Jake Bugg – 8.05pm-8.55pm

Pete Tong Orchestra Ibiza Classics – 9.40pm-10.55pm

Acoustic Stage

Katya – 10am-10.30am

Stratztn 1 – 11am-11.30am

Bella Estelle – 12.10pm-12.40pm

Tash Hills – 1pm-1.30pm

The Ministry of Anthems – 1.50pm-2.30pm

Lee & The Freaks – 2.50pm-3.30pm

SØLV – 4pm-4.30pm

Calum Bowie – 5pm-5.30pm

Persia Holder – 6pm-6.30pm

Cate – 7pm-7.30pm

Rose Gray – 8pm-9.15pm

Newton Faulkner – 9.55-10.55pm

Saturday

Common Stage

Connie Constance – 12pm-12.45pm

Natalie Imbruglia – 1.15pm-2pm

Pale Waves – 2.30pm-3pm

The Divine Comedy – 3.30pm-4.15pm

Kate Nash – 4.45pm-5.30pm

Belle & Sebastian – 6,15pm-7pm

Kaiser Chiefs – 7.45pm-8.35pm

Kasabian – 9.20pm-10.50pm

Castle Stage

Crystal Tides – 11.20am-11.50am

julie – 12.05pm-12.35pm

Matilda Mann – 1.05pm-1.35pm

Stone – 2.05pm-2.35pm

Inspiral Carpets – 4.05pm-4.35pm

Shame – 5.05pm-5.50pm

The Coral – 6.35pm-7.20pm

Amyl & The Sniffers – 8.05pm-8.55pm

Alt-J – 9.10pm-10.50pm

Acoustic Stage

N.O.M.A.D – 10.30am-11am

South Coast Giants – 11.05am-11.35am

Sam McCarthy – 11.55am-12.25pm

The Southsea Alternative Choir – 12.45pm-1.30pm

Nahli – 1.35pm-2.05pm

Jerry Williams – 2.25pm-2.55pm

James Walsh – 3.15pm-4.15pm

Jack Botts – 4.45pm-5.15pm

Kayla Grace – 5.45pm-6.15pm

Deco – 6.45pm-7.15pm

Mychelle – 7.45pm-8.15pm

Tom Speight – 8.45pm-9.30pm

Badly Drawn Boy – 10pm-10.45pm

Sunday

Common Stage

Courtina – 12.15pm-12.45pm

Hard-Fi – 1.15pm-2pm

The GO! Team – 2.30pm-3pm

Dylan – 5.30pm – 4.15pm

Sea Girls – 4.45pm-5.30pm

Sigrid – 6.15pm-7pm

Ellie Goulding – 7.45pm-8.35pm

Mumford & Sons – 9.20pm-10.50pm

Castle Stage

modernlove. – 12.05pm-12.35pm

Annie Mac– 12.55pm-1.40pm

The Blinders – 2.05pm-2.35pm

Crawlers – 3.05pm-3.35pm

Heather Small – 4.05pm-4.35pm

The Enemy – 5.05pm-5.50pm

Ben Howard – 6.35pm-7.35pm

The Vaccines – 8.05pm-9.10pm

Johnny Marr – 9.55pm-10.55pm

Acoustic Stage

David Ellis – 10.30am-11am

After Arden – 11.20am-11.50am

Astromoda – 12.10pm-12.40pm

The Southsea Alternative Choir – 1pm-1.30pm

Rewind – 1.50pm-2.20pm

House of Anthems – 2.40pm-3.10pm

St. Lundi – 3.30pm-4.10pm

Will And The People – 4,30pm-5,15pm

Natalie Shay – 5.45pm-6.15pm

Sad Boys Club – 6.45pm-7.15pm

Connor Fyfe – 7.45pm-8.15pm

Bonnie Kemplay – 8.45pm-9.30pm

Gabriella Cilmi – 10pm-10.45pm