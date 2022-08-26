Victorious Festival 2022: Portsmouth lineup, tickets, who is playing Friday, times - when is Sam Fender?
Sam Fender.... will all play Victorious Festival in Portsmouth
Victorious Festival will be bringing a huge weekend of music to the English coastline.
Portsmouth will once again play host to the popular event.
It will take place over the August bank holiday weekend.
Sam Fender and many other acts will perform right on the seafront.
Here is all you need to know:
When and where is Victorious Festival?
Victorious Festival takes place in Southsea, Portsmouth.
It takes place on Castle Fields, right on the seafront.
Victorious Festival begins on Friday (26 August) and runs through to Sunday (28 August).
Can you get tickets for Victorious Festival?
Early Bird 1, 2, 3 tickets are all sold out for the festival.
Standard tickets are still available for Victorious.
Weekend tickets cost £170.
Day tickets cost: Friday - £55, Saturday - £60, Sunday - £60
You can purchase tickets directly from Victorious Festival’s website.
What is the line-up for Victorious Festival?
These are the acts will perform on the main stages at the festival this weekend:
Friday
Common Stage
- 1pm - Primal Scream (afternoon special guest)
- 2.30pm - Soak
- 3.45pm - Self Esteem
- 5pm - Anna Calvi
- 6.15pm - James
- 7.45pm - Bombay Bicycle Club
- 9.25pm - Stereophonics
Saturday
Common Stage
- 12.15pm - The K’s
- 1.15pm - Sugababes (afternoon special guest)
- 2.30pm - Dodie
- 3.30pm - We Are Scientists
- 4.30pm - Inhaler
- 5.40pm - Ocean Colour Scene
- 6.55pm - Declan McKenna
- 8.10pm - The Wombats
- 9.30pm - Paolo Nutini
Castle Stage
- 11.30am - Devin Jade
- 12pm - Aziya
- 12.55pm - Swim Deep
- 1.55pm - Coach Party
- 2.55pm - Only the Poets
- 3.55pm - Baby Queen
- 4.55pm - The Subways
- 5.55pm - Sports Team
- 7.10pm - White Lies
- 8.25pm - Kula Shaker
- 9.45pm - Bastille
Sunday
Common Stage
- 12pm - Honeyglaze
- 1pm - The Libertines (afternoon special guest)
- 2.15pm - The Reytons
- 3.15pm - Sam Ryder
- 4.15pm - Editors
- 5.30pm - Amy MacDonald
- 6.45pm - Metronomy
- 8pm - Suede
- 9.30pm - Sam Fender
Castle Stage
- 12pm - Harvey Jay Dodgson
- 1pm - Example
- 2pm - Dylan John Thomas
- 3pm - Alfie Templeman
- 4pm - Embrace
- 5pm - Little Man Tate
- 6pm - Sophie Ellis Bextor
- 7pm - Becky Hill
- 8.15pm - Nothing But Thieves
- 9.40pm - Anne-Marie
When does Sam Fender play?
He will headline the Common Stage on the final day of Victorious Festival - Sunday, 28 August.
Sam Fender will take the stage at 9.30pm and will play until 10.55pm.
What songs could he play?
In Sam Fender’s huge headline show at Finsbury Park on 15 July, he played the following set accoridng to Setlist.fm:
- Will We Talk?
- Getting Started
- Dead Boys
- Mantra
- Better of Me
- The Borders
- Spice
- Howdon Aldi Death Queue
- Get You Down
- Spit of You
- Alright(live debut)
- Play God
- The Dying Light
Encore
- Angel in Lothian
- Saturday(crowd singing into full band)
- Seventeen Going Under
- Hypersonic Missiles
Can you re-enter Victorious Festival?
No re-admission is permitted for Ticket Holders (a) after 8pm on the Friday; (b) after 8pm on the Saturday; and (c) after 8pm on the Sunday.
Where is the campsite?
No camping is permitted inside the festival grounds. There is offsite camping available at the Farlington Fields, which are located just off the M27/A27, Portsmouth.
Camping in the Farlington Fields is only permitted if you purchase a ticket to Victorious.
Anyone found camping without an appropriate ticket and/or wristband will be removed.
One camping ticket is needed per person.