Sam Fender.... will all play Victorious Festival in Portsmouth

Victorious Festival will be bringing a huge weekend of music to the English coastline.

Portsmouth will once again play host to the popular event.

It will take place over the August bank holiday weekend.

Sam Fender and many other acts will perform right on the seafront.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is Victorious Festival?

Victorious Festival takes place in Southsea, Portsmouth.

It takes place on Castle Fields, right on the seafront.

Victorious Festival begins on Friday (26 August) and runs through to Sunday (28 August).

Can you get tickets for Victorious Festival?

Early Bird 1, 2, 3 tickets are all sold out for the festival.

Standard tickets are still available for Victorious.

Weekend tickets cost £170.

Day tickets cost: Friday - £55, Saturday - £60, Sunday - £60

You can purchase tickets directly from Victorious Festival’s website.

Sam Fender was due to play Sziget Festival on Monday night (Image: Getty Images)

What is the line-up for Victorious Festival?

These are the acts will perform on the main stages at the festival this weekend:

Friday

Common Stage

1pm - Primal Scream (afternoon special guest)

2.30pm - Soak

3.45pm - Self Esteem

5pm - Anna Calvi

6.15pm - James

7.45pm - Bombay Bicycle Club

9.25pm - Stereophonics

Saturday

Common Stage

12.15pm - The K’s

1.15pm - Sugababes (afternoon special guest)

2.30pm - Dodie

3.30pm - We Are Scientists

4.30pm - Inhaler

5.40pm - Ocean Colour Scene

6.55pm - Declan McKenna

8.10pm - The Wombats

9.30pm - Paolo Nutini

Castle Stage

11.30am - Devin Jade

12pm - Aziya

12.55pm - Swim Deep

1.55pm - Coach Party

2.55pm - Only the Poets

3.55pm - Baby Queen

4.55pm - The Subways

5.55pm - Sports Team

7.10pm - White Lies

8.25pm - Kula Shaker

9.45pm - Bastille

Sunday

Common Stage

12pm - Honeyglaze

1pm - The Libertines (afternoon special guest)

2.15pm - The Reytons

3.15pm - Sam Ryder

4.15pm - Editors

5.30pm - Amy MacDonald

6.45pm - Metronomy

8pm - Suede

9.30pm - Sam Fender

Castle Stage

12pm - Harvey Jay Dodgson

1pm - Example

2pm - Dylan John Thomas

3pm - Alfie Templeman

4pm - Embrace

5pm - Little Man Tate

6pm - Sophie Ellis Bextor

7pm - Becky Hill

8.15pm - Nothing But Thieves

9.40pm - Anne-Marie

When does Sam Fender play?

He will headline the Common Stage on the final day of Victorious Festival - Sunday, 28 August.

Sam Fender will take the stage at 9.30pm and will play until 10.55pm.

What songs could he play?

In Sam Fender’s huge headline show at Finsbury Park on 15 July, he played the following set accoridng to Setlist.fm:

Will We Talk?

Getting Started

Dead Boys

Mantra

Better of Me

The Borders

Spice

Howdon Aldi Death Queue

Get You Down

Spit of You

Alright(live debut)

Play God

The Dying Light

Encore

Angel in Lothian

Saturday(crowd singing into full band)

Seventeen Going Under

Hypersonic Missiles

Can you re-enter Victorious Festival?

No re-admission is permitted for Ticket Holders (a) after 8pm on the Friday; (b) after 8pm on the Saturday; and (c) after 8pm on the Sunday.

Where is the campsite?

No camping is permitted inside the festival grounds. There is offsite camping available at the Farlington Fields, which are located just off the M27/A27, Portsmouth.

Camping in the Farlington Fields is only permitted if you purchase a ticket to Victorious.

Anyone found camping without an appropriate ticket and/or wristband will be removed.