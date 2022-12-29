The boyband are headlining the New Year’s Festival in Dublin

Westlife will help ring in 2023 in Ireland.

The Irish boy band will be headlining the New Year’s Festival in Dublin on Saturday (31 December). It comes after a run of shows across UK and Ireland to end 2022.

Joining the pop icon at the brand-new Festival Village will be Gavin James and Lyra. It is part of the larger celebrations taking place at the North Wall Quay.

Westlife’s latest tour was called Wildest Dreams - they had previously played Wembley Stadium in the summer, as well as shows in Manchester and other major cities. It is the groups first tour since 2019, having been postponed from 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

The band’s last show of 2022 will take place If you have tickets here is all you need to know:

When and where are Westlife playing next

The Irish pop stars will be performing at the New Year’s Festival in Dublin on Saturday. Fans can watch the band at the Festival Village in the North Wall Quay.

What time does it start?

Westlife will headline the festival for the first time. The concert will begin at 8pm and it is scheduled to run until 11pm.

Following the end of boy band’s performance, there will be a countdown to midnight and the start of 2023.

Is anyone else performing?

Lyra, who has been the support act on Westlife’s recent Wildest Dreams tour, will be performing at the New Year’s Festival in Dublin. She will also be joined by Gavin James and Brad Heidi.

The matinee will begin at 4pm and run until 7pm when there will be an earlier countdown. Attendees can expect a carnival atmosphere filled with awe and wonder. It will all be taking place at North Wall Quay.

Can you still get tickets?

Ticketmaster is showing “low availability” for Westlife’s performance at the New Year’s Festival. Prices start at €34.90 each.

If you want to attend the matinee performances, featuring Lyra, Gavin James and more, prices start at €7.90 including booking fee. For more information visit New Year’s Festival in Dublin’s website.

Who are the members in Westlife?

There are currently four members of Westlife.

They are:

Nicky Byrne

Kian Egan

Mark Feehily

Shane Filan

Brian McFadden left the group in 2004.

What songs could Westlife play?

Westlife started the Wild Dreams Tour on 1 July at Hop Farm in Kent.

The most recent shows were at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 9 July.

Setlist.fm confirmed the songs played during that show, they were as follows:

Starlight

Uptown Girl (Billy Joel cover)

When You’re Looking Like That

Fool Again

If I Let You Go

My Love

Swear It Again

Mamma Mia / Gimme Gimme Gimme / Super Trouper / Money Money Money / Take A Chance On Me / I Have a Dream / Dancing Queen / Waterloo / Thank You For The Music(ABBA cover)

What About Now (Daughtry cover)

Mandy (Scott English cover)

What Makes a ManPlay Video

Queen of My Heart / Unbreakable / I’m Already TherePlay Video

World of Our OwnPlay Video

Flying Without Wings

Encore

Hello My Love

You Raise Me Up(Secret Garden cover)

What are Westlife’s most popular songs?

The band’s most streamed songs on Spotify are:

My Love

Uptown Girl

If I Let You Go

Swear It Again

World of our Own

What are the other UK and Ireland dates have Westlife played?

Westlife played these dates in UK and Ireland on the Wildest Dreams tour this year: