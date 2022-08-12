Westlife are playing two huge shows in Ireland this weekend

Westlife are returning to their native Ireland for two outdoor shows.

The Irish pop band will be performing at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today (12 August) and tomorrow (13 August) - it comes after playing Wembley Stadium on Saturday (6 August).

Westlife’s current tour is called Wildest Dreams - they had previously played Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

It is the groups first tour since 2019, having been postponed from 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

The latest date on the tour will take the band to Cork.

If you have tickets here is all you need to know:

When are Westlife playing Cork

The Irish pop stars will be playing two shows in Cork on Friday (12 August) and Saturday (13 August).

Where are they playing in Cork?

Westlife will play two shows at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork this weekend.

The full address is: An Mhuiríne, Ballintemple, Corcaigh, Ireland

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is a Gaelic games stadium and is commonly referred to as The Park.

It is located in Ballintemple and is built near to the site of the original Cork Athletic Grounds.

What time does it start?

Gates will open at 6pm at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Who are the support acts?

Emile Sande and Wild Youth will be the opening acts performing before Westlife.

Can you still get tickets?

Ticketmaster is showing tickets available from 49.50 euros to 109.50 euros.

You can even win tickets by visiting Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s Instagram page.

Who are the members in Westlife?

There are currently four members of Westlife.

They are:

Nicky Byrne

Kian Egan

Mark Feehily

Shane Filan

Brian McFadden left the group in 2004.

What songs could Westlife play?

Westlife started the Wild Dreams Tour on 1 July at Hop Farm in Kent.

The most recent shows were at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 9 July.

Setlist.fm confirmed the songs played during that show, they were as follows:

Starlight

Uptown Girl (Billy Joel cover)

When You’re Looking Like That

Fool Again

If I Let You Go

My Love

Swear It Again

Mamma Mia / Gimme Gimme Gimme / Super Trouper / Money Money Money / Take A Chance On Me / I Have a Dream / Dancing Queen / Waterloo / Thank You For The Music(ABBA cover)

What About Now (Daughtry cover)

Mandy (Scott English cover)

What Makes a ManPlay Video

Queen of My Heart / Unbreakable / I’m Already TherePlay Video

World of Our OwnPlay Video

Flying Without Wings

Encore

Hello My Love

You Raise Me Up(Secret Garden cover)

What are Westlife’s most popular songs?

The band’s most streamed songs on Spotify are:

My Love

Uptown Girl

If I Let You Go

Swear It Again

World of our Own

How can you watch it in cinema?

The concert will be shown live in cinemas next on 3 September and 10 September.

Find the nearest screening on Westlife’s website.

What are the other UK and Ireland dates?

Westlife will play these dates in UK and Ireland on the tour: