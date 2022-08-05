Westlife will play a huge show at Wembley Stadium

Westlife’s tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland is continuing this weekend.

The Irish pop band will be performing at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (6 August) as part of the Wild Dreams tour.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the tour the band will also play the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

It is the groups first tour since 2019, having been postponed from 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

The latest date on the tour will take the band to Scarborough.

If you have tickets here is all you need to know:

When are Westlife playing Wembley Stadium

The Irish pop stars will be playing Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday (6 August).

The full address is: Wembley Stadium, London, HA9 0WS

What time does it start?

The event will start at 5pm at Wembley Stadium.

Can you still get tickets?

Wembley Stadium shows that the concert is sold out on Saturday.

However Ticketmaster’s website is showing some tickets are available - starting at £105.45.

Who are the members in Westlife?

There are currently four members of Westlife.

They are:

Nicky Byrne

Kian Egan

Mark Feehily

Shane Filan

Brian McFadden left the group in 2004.

What songs could Westlife play?

Westlife started the Wild Dreams Tour on 1 July at Hop Farm in Kent.

The most recent shows were at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 9 July.

Setlist.fm confirmed the songs played during that show, they were as follows:

Starlight

Uptown Girl (Billy Joel cover)

When You’re Looking Like That

Fool Again

If I Let You Go

My Love

Swear It Again

Mamma Mia / Gimme Gimme Gimme / Super Trouper / Money Money Money / Take A Chance On Me / I Have a Dream / Dancing Queen / Waterloo / Thank You For The Music(ABBA cover)

What About Now (Daughtry cover)

Mandy (Scott English cover)

What Makes a ManPlay Video

Queen of My Heart / Unbreakable / I’m Already TherePlay Video

World of Our OwnPlay Video

Flying Without Wings

Encore

Hello My Love

You Raise Me Up(Secret Garden cover)

Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne of Westlife. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

What are Westlife’s most popular songs?

The band’s most streamed songs on Spotify are:

My Love

Uptown Girl

If I Let You Go

Swear It Again

World of our Own

How can you watch it in cinema?

The concert will be shown live in cinemas on Saturday (6 August).

If you can’t make it on that day, there will be further screenings on Sunday (7 August) and then again on 3 September and 10 September.

Find the nearest screening on Westlife’s website.

What are the other UK and Ireland dates?

Westlife will play these dates in UK and Ireland on the tour: