Eminem joined Ed Sheeran on stage for a surprise song on Saturday night - but what songs did the musical duo sing together?

Rap God Eminem made a surprise appearance at Ed Sheeran’s show at Ford Field in the rapper’s hometown of Detroit on Saturday night (July 15). The ‘Slim Shady’ rapper caused fans to go wild as he joined ‘The A-Team’ singer on stage, five years on from the release of their first collaborative track ‘River’.

Since their initial collaboration, the pair have grown close with Sheeran joining the rapper was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year. Following the success of their first track, the musical duo worked together on tune “Those Kinda Nights”.

Eminem also appeared on Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project on the song ”Remember the Name” back in 2019. Ahead of the pair’s Detroit performance, Sheeran told the crowd “I’ve always been excited to come and play in Detroit”, before telling fans Slim Shady was one of his favourite artists.

He continued: “I wonder if I can play a cover of one of his songs for you?”

As the crowd went wild, Eminem joined the singer on stage to perform two surprise songs.

What songs did Eminem and Ed Sheeran perform together in Detroit?

Eminem joined Ed Sheeran on stage in Detroit to perform two surprise songs together. The pair performed Eminem’s hits ‘Lose Yourself’ and ‘Stan’ together.

