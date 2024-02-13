Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 1975 are currently in the midst of their sold-out ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ world tour, which features four concerts at London's O2 Arena. Matty Healy and co kicked off the UK leg of the 2024 tour on February 8, months after a huge run of shows in North America.

The ‘Still… At Their Very Best' tour was announced back in 2023 and is the last chance fans will get to see the band support their 2022 album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. Joining the indie rockers for their run of UK shows is English musician, The Japanese House.

So how long is the concert at London's O2 Arena, when will it start and what are the set times? Here's everything you need to know.

When is The 1975's concerts at London's O2 Arena?

The band are currently performing four shows at London's O2 Arena which will occur on February 12, 13, 14 and 21.

What time does The 1975 concert start?

Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30pm for all four concerts at The O2 with the band expected to take the stage at 8:30pm. According to Setlist.fm, The 1975 have started their set an average of 2 hours and 6 minutes after doors open throughout the ‘Still… At Their Very Best' world tour.

