Motown legend Diana Ross will perform on the last day of Glastonbury Festival on the Pyramid stage

After three amazing days of music, Glastonbury Festival is once again drawing to a close.

Diana Ross will perform during the Teatime Legends slot on the final day of the festival on 26 June.

A flashmob to one of Diana’s songs has also been organised to celebrate the singer.

Diana Ross performing at the Platinum Party at the Palace

What time is Diana Ross’ set?

Diana Ross will perform on the Pyramid Stage from 6.45pm on 26 June.

American Rapper will close the stage with a set at 9.30pm.

For those not at the festival, you can watch Diana’s performance live on BBC One or catch up on BBC iPlayer after the event.

What is the flashmob song?

Most years Glastonbury features a flashmob dance organised by the Theatre and Circus to a song to celebrate a musical artist.

In 2016, fans danced to Starman in memory of David Bowie, in 2017 it was Staying Alive to celebrate Bee Gees and in 2019 it was Spinning Around to mark Kylie Minogue’s set.

This year the flashmob dance will be to Diana’s hit 1980 song Upside Down.

Glastonbury has released a dance tutorial so that festival goers can get involved in the flashmob to celebrate the Motown legend.

What is Diana Ross’ setlist?

The official setlist has not been confirmed, however Diana is currently on her Thank You tour, and this is the set list from her performance at the O2 in London:

Set 1

I’m Coming Out

More Today Than Yesterday (Spiral Starecase cover)

My World Is Empty Without You (The Supremes song)

Baby Love (The Supremes song)

Stop! In the Name of Love (The Supremes song)

You Can’t Hurry Love (The Supremes song)

Love Child (Diana Ross & The Supremes cover)

Set 2

Chain Reaction

I’m Still Waiting

Upside Down

Love Hangover / Take Me Higher / Ease on Down the Road

Set 3

Why Do Fools Fall in Love (Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers cover)

If We Hold on Together

If the World Just Danced

Theme From Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To)

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough (Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell cover)

I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover)

Encore: