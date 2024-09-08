Thousands of Oasis fans who were left disappointed with their lack of ticket during last week’s blink-and-you-miss-it general sale have woken up to emails inviting them to take part in a ballot for two additional Wembley show - but they’ll need to answer one question before gaining access.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gallagher brother caused a huge waves when their long-awaited reunion tour when on sale last week, with an estimated 14 million people fighting in the Ticketmaster queues to get their hands on the golden tickets to their shows in Manchester, London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin. Most left empty handed and frustrated at the lack of tickets and the controversial “dynamic pricing” strategy, but Oasis have announced new reunion tour dates to give fans one more chance to see the band live.

Oasis will extend their run at London’s Wembley Stadium by two nights, announcing extra shows on 27 and 28 September 2025. The brothers previously released a statement telling fans that the new shows were in place and that a new “special invitation-only ballot ticket sale strategy” to ensure those most desperate for tickets have the chance to snap them up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emails started landing in inboxes on Sunday morning of those who had been unsuccessful in the Ticketmaster queues, with ballot registration due to be completed by midnight on Sunday to be in with the chance with scooping tickets. However, Oasis clearly want their biggest fans there are those selected for ballot as fans were asked a simple question to gain access to the ballot.

When did Oasis last play Wembley Stadium?

The Gallagher brother last took to the stage at Wembley Stadium on July 12, 2009. The gig was part of the Manchester legend’s Dig Out Your Soul tour.

How to get Oasis ticket for extra Wembley shows

Staggered emails can already began being sent to fans identified as those who were in the previous Ticketmaster queues on Sunday morning. To register for the upcoming private ballot, you will need to have one of these emails with the link to the ballot registration.

After clicking on the link, you will be taken to a registration page in which you will have to input the email address that received the ballot email. Note that you will only be able to register with this email address - the one associated with the Ticketmaster account that was used to attempt to buy tickets in the first sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then answer the question ‘When did Oasis last play Wembley Stadium’ with the answer above and you will be in the draw for the private ballot. You will need to register by midnight on Sunday, September 8 to be in with the chance of being sent a sale code.

This code will give you access to buy tickets, with code being sent out by Oasismynet by 9pm BST on Friday, September 13. So keep an eye on your inbox and junk folders for any code emails, and best of luck again.