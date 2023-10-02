The original Live Aid concert is now being turned into a musical stage show in London

Live Aid was one of the biggest concerts in music history and is now set to be turned into a stage musical in London’s West End.

The ‘Just For One Day’ musical will feature songs from the acts that played at Live Aid including Queen, U2, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and Sting. The title name has been taken from a line for David Bowie’s song Heroes (1977).

Speaking to BBC News Bob Geldof said: “This isn't a tribute thing. I wouldn't have anything to do with that. So, there isn't a person dressed up as Freddie wearing a crap moustache. The songs drive the drama along”.

The musical is being made with the backing of the Band Aid Charitable Trust and 10% of each ticket sale will be donated to the charity.

The stage show will be at London's Old Vic Theatre from January 26 to March 30, 2024. Actors Julie Atherton (Avenue Q), Ashley Campbell (Company), Jackie Clune (Emilia) and Craige Els (Matilda the Musical) have all been confirmed as part of the musicals cast with more to be announced.

When was the Live Aid concert?

The original Live Aid concert was held at Wembley Stadium and Philadelphia's JFK Stadium on July 13, 1985.

To celebrate Live Aid’s 20th anniversary the original organisers held concerts on July 2, 2005 named Live 8.

Who organised the Live Aid concert?

The Live Aid event was organised by Bob Geldof (Boomtown Rats) and Midge Ure (Thin Lizzy) to help raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia. The concert raised over £127 million and had an estimated TV audience of 1.5 billion.

Who performed at the Live Aid concert Wembley Stadium?

David Bowie, Elton John, U2, Status Quo, George Michael and Phil Collins were among the acts to perform at Live Aid. However, it was Queen who were the stars of the night with their 21 minute set.

The iconic performance was recreated by Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody (2018).

Who performed at the Live Aid concert at JFK Stadium?

Ozzy Osbourne, the Beach Boys with Brian Wilson, and surviving members of Led Zeppelin, plus Phil Collins - yes you read that right. After he performed in London the ‘Against All Odds’ singer jumped on a flight and flew over to NYC to perform.

Was Band Aid part of Live Aid?

Some people may argue that it's not Christmas until you hear the Band Aid single, ‘Do They Know it’s Christmas’. The song was written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure and released December 15, 1984. It was the success of the No1 single that inspired the Live Aid Concert.

The song is still seen as a huge success and has been played on the radio or in supermarkets every Christmas since 1984. However, it seems that Bob Geldof isn’t a fan of it anymore.