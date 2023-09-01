Lightbody apologised for being the ‘bearer of such sad news’ as he announced the departures of two band members in a post on Instagram

Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody has revealed he is “heartbroken” after two band members have stepped down.

Taking to Instagram on Friday (1 September), he apologised for being the “bearer of such sad news” as he revealed the group of five was now down to three members.

Snow Patrol were founded in 1994, they have released seven studio albums, with five reaching the top three in the UK charts. Their 2006 album “Eyes Open”, was the best-selling album of the year and featured singles including “Chasing Cars” and “You’re All I Have”.

The group’s last performance together was at Electric Picnic in 2022. So, who has left Snow Patrol? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who left Snow Patrol?

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, lead singer Gary Lightbody announced that bassist Paul Wilson and drummer Jonny Quinn have quit the band.

What has Gary Lightbody said?

Lightbody shared the news in a statement on Instagram alongside a black and white picture of the two. He told fans he was “heartbroken” but wished the pair “nothing but happiness, success, joy”.

His caption reads: “Sorry to be the bearer of such sad news but both Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson have decided to leave Snow Patrol.

“We are heartbroken they have decided to leave us but we wish them nothing but happiness, success, joy, compassion and everything they want in all their future endeavours.

“This first post is purely to let you all know what’s happening. The next two posts will be dedicated to Jonny and Pablo separately as they deserve to each have a proper and individual send off.

“Nate, JMD and myself will continue with SP and there will be a new album next year but more news of that will come at an appropriate time, for now we want to pay homage and give gratitude for all Jonny and Pablo have given us and shared with us these past decades.”

Fans were quick to respond in the comments, with one sharing: “I feel so sad to hear that sad heartbreaking news.”

Who is Jonny Quinn?

Jonny Quinn was the drummer for Snow Patrol. After sharing the news he was leaving the band, Lightbody dedicated a separate Instagram post to the former Snow Patrol drummer.

Alongside a black and white photograph he revealed that Quinn had joined the band in 1997, adding “26 years is a hell of a long time to do anything and we are so glad he decided to spend all that time with us.”

As well as a talented drummer, Quinn started out in gig and band management in Belfast, his nickname in the band was “thunderclap” due to how hard he hit the snare drum and how often he would “smash right through the drumskin”.

Lightbody finished the tribute by wishing “him and his family, wife Mariane and son Thor, countless joy, success and contentment.”

Who is Paul Wilson?

Paul Wilson, who was nicknamed Pablo or Pabs, played guitar with Snow Patrol many times before officially joining the band as a bassist in 2005.

After sharing the news that he was leaving Lightbody dedicated a separate Instagram post to the former Snow Patrol band member. Alongside a black and white photograph he said: “He played every instrument so bass was maybe a little restrictive for his many talents but we are eternally grateful to him that he did.”

Sending well-wishes he added: “Thank you for all the awesome times you’ve given us and shared with us Pabs. We love you and hope you and Andrea have a wonderful life together with everything you want in it and more.”

Wilson will continue to release music from his solo project, Above As Below.

Is Snow Patrol touring in 2023?