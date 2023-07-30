Wey aye, man! New research determines that Newcastle is the best city in the UK for its food, fashion and nightlife

A new survey from global tech brand HONOR has found that Newcastle is the best city in the UK. The company asked 2,000 residents in the UK’s largest cities to rate the different “vibes” in their area, such as sense of style, music and food.

Newcastle scored highest for seven out of the nine vibes in total including being the most welcoming city and having the best pub scene. Stoke on Trent however, didn’t do so well, coming bottom across six of the nine categories.

The study was commissioned by global tech brand HONOR , to mark the launch of its new HONOR 90 smartphone series, which is all about helping users celebrate individuality and encouraging them to Share Their Vibe with the world.

Bond Zhang, CEO ofo HONOR, said: "Newcastle truly has vibes worth sharing and it’s clear why. A city with a positive and inviting atmosphere becomes a beacon of hope and inspiration, fostering a sense of belonging and unity among its people.

“A good vibe not only enhances the quality of life for residents but also entices tourists and businesses, leading to economic growth and cultural exchange. Not only that, a great city vibe goes hand in hand with individuality - something we celebrate with our latest HONOR 90.”

Liverpool was the only other city to score highly in any of the particular categories, coming top as the best place to go if you want to watch a good game of sports and also for its music. Of those who took part in the study by OnePoll.com, 57 per cent base their decision on where to live on how likely they’ll be able to be themselves there.

Bond Zhang, for HONOR, added: “There is nothing worse than living in a place where you feel like you don’t belong so finding a city that suits your personality is so important. Embracing who you truly are allows you to express your unique personality, interests, and values. The importance of a city having a good vibe cannot be overstated, for it is the beating heart that fuels its success and makes it a place truly worth calling home.”

So, what are the top cities across all the topics voted on? Here’s the full breakdown of winners.

Top 10 cities with the best vibe overall

Newcastle – 8.09 Cardiff – 7.36 Liverpool – 7.17 Reading – 7.14 Edinburgh – 7.04 Middlesbrough – 7.00 Brighton and Hove – 6.99 London – 6.85 Coventry – 6.63 Leicester – 6.62

Top 10 cities with the best music scene

Liverpool – 7.53 Newcastle – 7.42 Manchester – 7.31 Cardiff – 7.30 London – 7.23 Middlesbrough – 6.96 Brighton and Hove – 6.93 Leeds – 6.86 Reading – 6.81

Top 10 cities with the best sense of style

Newcastle – 7.42 London – 7.12 Liverpool – 7.04 Reading – 6.89 Brighton and Hove – 6.79 Cardiff – 6.75 Edinburgh – 6.75 Middlesbrough – 6.53 Glasgow – 6.46 Leeds – 6.44

Top 10 cities with the best food