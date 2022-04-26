Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return to the Ozarks one last time as the story of the Byrdes draws to a close

The first 7 episodes of Ozark Season 4 are currently available to stream on Netflix. A further 7 will be made available on April 29, concluding the Missouri-set crime drama once and for all.

Season 4 is the final season of the popular crime drama. To what is surely the disappointment of many, there’s not going to be a Season 5 – but the fourth season is being released in two halves. So, in a sense, it’s almost like there is a season 5 (depending on how you want to look at it).

Here’s everything you need to know about Ozark season 4 part 2, from its impending release date to its cast to just why exactly Netflix has split it in half anyway.

When will Ozark Season 4 Part 2 be available to watch?

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 will be available to watch from 29 April in the UK.

All 14 episodes were written and filmed together – hence why Season 4 Part 2 arrived sooner rather than later

Breaking Bad (which Ozark is often compared to) did something similar in its final season. The 16-episode season was split into two eight-episode runs, with Season 5a airing in July 2012 and Season 5b airing in September 2013.

Why has the series been split in two?

There’s usually a couple of reasons for this sort of thing, which you’ll likely have noticed becoming more prevalent in recent years.

Part of it is a cost-saving measure – filming a slightly longer season then splitting it in two (previous seasons of Ozark have been ten episodes long, fewer than Season 4’s fourteen episodes) is cheaper than filming two seasons. This also lets them get more content out of actors who may want to move onto other projects and commitments.

There’s often also a question of awards eligibility. Releasing the season in two parts means each set of episodes can air in different award windows – Ozark has been a big winner for Netflix at the Emmys in previous years, and they might potentially be able to pick up a few more awards this way. (Both halves of Ozark are actually airing in one eligibility window, though so this doesn’t apply here - but it is true of the current series of Better Call Saul, which airs its first half in 2021/22 awards season, and airs its second at the start of the 22/23 season, in line with when voters will be deciding the winners of the 21/22 season.)

Even simpler than any of that, though, there’s just the question of eyeballs – even though Netflix doesn’t quite do series premieres and series finales the same way a normal television channel would, splitting Season 4 into two gives them another event to get people to tune in for.

Will there be a fifth season of Ozark?

No, there won’t – Season 4 is the final season of Ozark.

But, given it’s being released in two halves, you could think of Season 4 Part 2 as being the fifth series of Ozark, if you want.

Where can I see the trailer?

You can see the trailer right here, and watch as Jason Bateman and Laura Linney get drawn even further into the murky depths of the criminal underworld.

Who is in the cast of Ozark Season 4?

Jason Bateman is back as the star of the show, Martin “Marty” Byrde, a financial advisor who launders money for a drug cartel. You’ll know Bateman from a number of films, like Horrible Bosses, Juno, or Game Night, and of course from Arrested Development as well.

Laura Linney plays Wendy Byrde, Martin’s wife and a political campaigner who gets drawn into his money-laundering operation as the series continues. Linney is a prolific actor, and you’ll likely recognise her from things like The Truman Show, The Squid and the Whale, The Big C, or Frasier.

Julia Garner, meanwhile, plays Ruth Langmore, Ozark’s breakout star and fan favourite character. You might recognise Garner from Netflix’s Inventing Anna, or from Kitty Green’s film The Assistant.