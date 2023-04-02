The 86-year-old pontiff was discharged from hospital in Rome yesterday after being treated for bronchitis

Pope Francis presides over the Palm Sunday mass at St. Peter’s Square in The Vatican (Photo: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis has battled a hoarse throat to lead the Palm Sunday Mass in St Peter’s Square.

Tens of thousands of faithful worshippers turned out for his address, which is one of the longest services on the church’s calendar, lasting two hours. The 86-year-old pontiff, who was discharged from hospital in Rome yesterday after being treated for bronchitis, wore his red vestments over his coat.

Despite having a hoarse voice he continued with the service, reading a 15-minute speech and addressing topics including that of a homeless German man who died, “alone, abandoned”, under the colonnade St Peter’s Square.

Palm Sunday is an important date in the Christian calandar marking the start of a week of Easter celebrations. There will be plenty of more events taking place including Holy Thursday, Good Friday, the Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday Mass. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pope being in hospital and what to expect for Palm Sunday.

Why did the Pope have a hoarse voice?

The Pope was taken into hospital on Wednesday after he experienced difficulty breathing, where he was diagnosed with bronchitis and treated with intravenous antibiotics. He was discharged on Saturday 1 April and returned to his Vatican residence. Reported by Reuters, the Vatican have said that he will be taking part in the Easter events this week, with the Palm Sunday Mass being the first event scheduled.

Pope Francis presides over the Palm Sunday mass at St. Peter’s Square in The Vatican (Photo: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

How long was he in hospital for?

The Pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man was in hospital for three days. He was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital for tests on Wednesday 29 March after he experienced difficulty breathing. He received antibiotics administered intravenously and was discharged on Saturday 1 April. The Palm Sunday Mass was his first public appearance since his hospitalisation.

What did Pope Francis say in Palm Sunday Mass?

The Palm Sunday Mass is one of the longest services on the church’s calendar, lasting two hours. The Pope spoke throughout the service, including giving a 15-minute long speech and addressing topics including that of a homeless German man who died, “alone, abandoned”, under the colonnade St Peter’s Square. Following the service he was driven around the square so he could wave at those in attendance. The Pope has experienced difficulties with his mobility which has limited his participation at some events.

Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he tours St. Peter’s square after Palm Sunday mass (Photo: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

What is Palm Sunday?

Palm Sunday is a Christian celebration that marks the first day of Holy Week in the run up to Easter. The day marks Jesus entering Jerusalem, as stated in the four canonical Gospels and the lead up to his execution on Good Friday and rising on Easter Sunday. It is an important date in the Christian calander with palms being waved to symbolise the greeting Jesus encountered when he entered Jerusalem.

Why does the date change?