June marks Pride Month, and for hundreds of thousands of people around the world, it is a chance to celebrate and recognise the painful and shared history of the LGBTQ+ community. Within June, cities around the world come together in a colourful explosion to celebrate the community in the form of support, parades, festivals and more.

Birmingham’s Pride took place on the bank holiday weekend just before June as per tradition, the 27 May to 28 May, with thousands of people taking part. In the UK’s second-largest city, this marks the 26th year of Pride, with the first one taking place in 1997 in the city centre.

I went to Birmingham’s Gay Village to talk to members of the LGBTQ+ community about their thoughts on Pride this year, the significance of this year's event and how important the celebration still is. This is what they had to say:

First, I spoke to Mark, who was just outside the vibrant Gay Village district. He said that more people are realising that we’re not the same, and people are different and everyone needs to be appreciated. Mark elaborated and said: “Not necessarily even appreciated, but just not pushed away - just accepted.”

Mark says people need to realise we're not the same and are all different (Hiyah Zaidi/NationalWorld)

When asked if he celebrates Pride, Mark said that he celebrates anything: “Any excuse. I've been up here a few times - but not recently”.

Next, we caught up with Yasmin just outside the Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre. She said that it was her third year in Birmingham, and the first two years she was here, Pride was inclusive and accessible. But now, she feels like it has become commercial. She said: “I know that a lot of my LGBTQ friends said that this year they were going to avoid anything to do with pride just because it was so commercial and it lost the essence of why they were all doing it, and what it signified for them.”

Yasmin thinks Pride has become commercial in the last few years and celebrates the month with her friends (Hiyah Zaidi/NationalWorld)

But she said that she still thinks it is relevant, and it should be celebrated every year. I think because it's becoming more commercialised people are becoming less inclined to understand the real meaning behind it.” Yasmin said that he does celebrate pride, and she took part in the parade the first year.

Speaking to someone who did not want to be filmed, this person said: “In Belfast, Pride is more of a protest. Here, we are celebrated, but gay marriage only became legal about three years ago where I’m from.” They said that Pride feels like it has a different meaning, due to all the political strife.

Rajveer thinks it's important to be an ally and stand your ground (Hiyah Zaidi/NationalWorld)

Rajveer told NationalWorld that Pride Month is more significant than ever as she realised there is a rise in transphobia online, and there are still difficulties the LGBTQ+ communities face. She said there is a difference between accepting yourself and having society accept you too. Rajveer says “You need to be an ally and stand your ground with them” which is why she celebrates.

Outside the Happy Lemon in Birmingham, Yasmin added: “Hell yeah! (Pride) is very significant for visibility and acceptance and less intolerance.” She says she feels there are more intolerant people out there, but there is also more acceptance and understanding.

Yasmin says Pride is significant for visibility and acceptance and less intolerance (Hiyah Zaidi/NationalWorld)

In answer to the question if she celebrates Pride month, Yasmin responded: “I do! I’m very gay.” Greeted with a smattering of “Yes! Of course I do”, many people I spoke to agreed that Pride is more important than ever, and it’s important to celebrate this month.

Kimba Leah thinks this Pride Month has been one of the best yet (Hiyah Zaidi/NationalWorld)

Kimba Leah said that they think it is important for people to express who they are without having to disclose their pronouns. They said: “I think this year there were lots of people on the outskirts coming in, and I noticed a lot more people that weren't here last year that were here this year.”

They go on to state that it makes them feel good that more people are coming out and are not ashamed of who they are. This year, they celebrated Pride and took part in the parade.

Callum says Pride Month has become a tie for businesses to make money (Hiyah Zaidi/NationalWorld)

Callum is part of the LGBTQ+ community had contrasting views. He said that Pride is no longer as significant as it used to be. He said: “I think right now Pride month has become more of a way for businesses to make money, than the actual meaning of Pride.”

