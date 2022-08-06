Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey is Brian Cox’s new arena tour

A physicist will continue his huge arena tour in the UK with two more sold out shows.

Professor Brian Cox is bringing his Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey to the Royal Opera House in London.

There will be two performances today and both are completely sold out.

The tour will then continue later in August in Brighton before playing other famous venues across the UK and Ireland.

Here is all you need to know:

What time are the Royal Opera House shows?

The matinee show will start at 2.30pm at the famous London venue.

A second show will then begin at 7.30pm at the Royal Opera House.

How long does the show last?

Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey will last for approximately 2 hours 30 minutes.

Act I will last around an hour, there will be a 25 minute interval and then Act II will last around 1 hour 5 minutes.

What to expect from the show?

On Brian Cox’s website it says: “Horizons takes us on a dazzling cinematic journey.

“A story of how we came to be and what we can become.

“Using state-of-the-art LED screen technology, Arenas will be filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang.

“What is the nature of space and time? Why does the Universe exist? How did life begin, how rare might it be and what is the significance of life in the Cosmos?”

It continues: “What does it mean to live a small, finite life in a vast, eternal Universe?

“The deepest of questions will be explored using the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.

“Horizons is a celebration of our civilisation, of our music, art, philosophy and science; an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore Nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings.

“Brian will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince, perhaps the only collection of sentient atoms in the observable Universe capable of overseeing a Q&A with an audience of 10,000 people whilst wearing an old cardigan.”

Can you get tickets?

Brian Cox’s website states that both the matinee and evening shows are sold out at Royal Opera House tonight.

However there are a few remaining tickets available on Royal Opera House’s website.

Tickets start at £60 each.

How to get to the Royal Opera House?

The full address for the venue is: Royal Opera House, Bow Street, London, WC2E 9DD.

The nearest underground stations are Covent Garden, Leicester Square, Holborn, Charing Cross and Tottenham Court Road.

The nearest mainline train stations are Charing Cross, Waterloo and Euston.

Our closest bus stops are Aldwych, Drury Lane and Leicester Square Station.

The nearest Santander Cycle Stations are Tavistock Street, Wellington Street and Drury Lane.

What are the other tour dates?

29 August - Brighton Centre - Brighton

30 August - Brighton Centre - Brighton

31 August - The O2 - London

1 September - Edinburgh Playhouse - Edinburgh

3 September - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff

4 September - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff

6 September - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

7 September - The SSE Arena - Belfast, Northern Ireland

10 September - First Direct Arena - Leeds

11 September - Utilita Arena Birmingham - Birmingham

12 September - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham

14 September - Bonus Arena - Hull

15 September - Bonus Arena - Hull

16 September - Sheffield Arena - Sheffield

17 September - Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle-on-Tyne

18 September - P&J Live - Aberdeen

19 September - M&S Bank Arena - Liverpool

20 September - Derby Arena - Derby

22 September - AO Arena - Manchester

23 September - BIC, Windsor Hall - Bournemouth

24 September - BIC, Windsor Hall - Bournemouth

25 September - Pavillions - Plymouth

26 September - Pavillions - Plymouth

28 September - Ovo Arena, Wembley - London

29 September- East of England Arena - Peterborough

Why was the tour delayed?

The tour was due to take place in 2021 but was postponed.

It was originally titled Horizons: A 2021 Space Odyssey.

Cox said: “We understand this will be disappointing, but we look forward to seeing everyone in 2022,” he said.

“We’ve renamed the tour, Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey. Hopefully that will cover it.”

According to a statement, the “difficult” decision was taken as a positive test among the tour team could “scupper the rest of the tour”.

Is Brian Cox married?

He married U.S. science presenter Gia Milinovich in Duluth, Minnesota in 2003.