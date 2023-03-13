Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, and one many Muslims look forward to

Millions of Muslims across the UK will preparing for the Islamic month of Ramadan - where people fast for 30 days.

The start and end date of the ninth month in the Islamic calendar varies every year, as the calendar is based on the lunar cycle. As a result, Ramadan travels through the seasons of the Gregorian calendar.

The end of Ramadan is marked by the festival of Eid al-Fitr, when Muslims gather to give their thanks to God for a successful month.

Ramadan’s end is marked by Eid where special prayers take place followed by visits to relatives and friends to wish them a happy Eid and often exchange gifts or sweets.

Ramadan is sacred to Muslims because it is during that month that tradition says the Koran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

When does Ramadan start and end?

Ramadan is predicted to begin on Thursday 23 March 2023, and end in the evening of Friday 21 April 2023.

This will make Eid al Fitr on Saturday 22 April 2023.

The Islamic holy month begins when a crescent moon is spotted in the sky, which leaves room for different sects to begin on different nights.

In the Islamic calendar, days begin after sunset, and end on the following sunset.

As Ramadan follows the lunar cycle, it lasts 29-30 days, depending on when the next crescent moon is seen. The information of important dates, such as the start of Ramadan, or when Eid commences, is usually given by countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran whose main faith across the nation is Islam.

Saudi Arabia is particularly revered as it is often considered to be Islam’s heartland, as it is home to Mecca, the holiest city in Islam.

However, the date for Eid is subject to change depending on when it is announced, but it is very rare for Ramadan to exceed 30 days.

What is the date of Eid?

Eid al-Fitr, meaning Feast of Breaking the Fast in English, marks the end of the Islamic holy month.

It is celebrated on the first day of the following Islamic month Shawwal. In the Gregorian calendar, Eid shifts up by 10-11 days.

As Eid marks the end of Ramadan, it will be celebrated in early May, and festivities usually lasts for three days. The exact date will be confirmed on the sighting of the moon, but Eid is predicted to be on 21 April 2023.

Eid is celebrated with vigour, as food and family become central themes, acting as a continuation of Ramadan.

For this reason, Eid al-Fitr is also known as Sweet Eid or Sugar Feast for its emphasis on sweet food in times of celebration.

It is forbidden to pray on this joyous festival, as Eid is a time for celebration.

How do you wish someone a Happy Ramadan/Eid?

In the earlier days of Ramadan, many Muslims say Ramadan Mubarak or Ramadan Kareem, which means ‘may you have a blessed Ramadan’.

When Eid arrives, you can wish someone a Happy Eid, by saying Eid Mubarak, which means Blessed Festival. This phrase can be used for both Eid’s and in general, as Mubarak is a term of celebration.