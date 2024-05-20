Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A favourite of Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne, the hallowed Spanish Riding School of Vienna are to return to the United Kingdom for the first time in 8 years.

After eight years, the illustrious Spanish Riding School of Vienna are set to return to our shores with a mere six shows taking place later this year, with the performances set to be hosted by “Escape to the Country” and BBC Radio 2 host Nicki Chapman.

Speaking about her role as host, Chapman revealed: “As a long-standing admirer of the fascinating world of horse dressage, it is an honour to present and bring the magic of the world-famous Lipizzaner horses and their talented riders to the UK public for the first time in eight years!”

“I am thrilled to celebrate this incredible facet of European heritage and I can’t wait for audiences to join me in awe at the artistry and passion that define these extraordinary performances.”

Upon their arrival in the UK, eight riders and up to 26 horses will showcase perfectly synchronized routines to the sound of classical Viennese music. They will be adorned with dazzling white deerskin saddles, gold bridles, luxurious velvet saddle pads, and iconic uniforms during the performances on the tour.

As the world’s oldest riding academy, the Spanish Riding School of Vienna has been maintaining and practising classical horsemanship in its Renaissance tradition of the “High School” for over 459 years, with the horses’ welfare paramount.

For the first time in eight years, the illustrious Spanish Riding School of Vienna are set to return to the United Kingdom later this year (Credit: Sophie Matchett)

The Princess Royal Princess Anne visited the Spanish Riding School several times, and Queen Elizabeth II was so fond of the school and its Lipizzaner horses, that she not only visited them in Vienna but also made a trip to the riding school’s stud farm in Piber, Styria, where all of the stallions have been bred since 1920.

Audiences set to attend this unforgettable experience will be mesmerised by famous choreographies including "All the Steps and Movements of the High School", "On the Long Rein" and the famous “School Quadrille”, also known as the “Ballet of the Eight white stallions”.

Where is the Spanish Riding School of Vienna touring the United Kingdom?

The prestigious event will be taking place in only two locations in the United Kingdom across six separate dates:

October 18, 29 and 20 2024: OVO Arena Wembley

October 25, 26 and 27 2024: P&J Live, Aberdeen

Where can I get tickets to see the Spanish Riding School of Vienna during their UK tour?

Presale Access

Those who have LiveNation presale access will be able to purchase tickets before general sales from 10am on May 23 2024 through Live Nation’s official website.