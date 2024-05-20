An outdoor classroom building at the site has been damaged, the trust says (Photo: Woodland Trust)

Children planted most of the 250,000 trees at the conservation site, but now infrastructure has been damaged by suspected arson and vandalism.

Vandals have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage at a community conservation project in Derbyshire.

The Woodland Trust says that over the past few weeks, it’s ‘Young People’s Forest’ site in Mead has had a new viewing platform and an outdoor classroom targeted. The site is home to some 250 thousand trees - most of them planted by young people - on a former open cast mining site near Heanor.

The project aims to create a brand new woodland, with biodiverse ponds and species-rich grasslands. It will connect up with neighbouring sites to create 500 hectares of accessible green space for locals to enjoy.

The charity said the community had rallied against the vandalism, which appeared to have involved both arson and general damage, but the Trust has now had to involve the police. Emily Moore, the site’s youth development manager, said the damage will cost around £5,000 to repair. The money would have been better spent on their ongoing conservation work at the forest project, she said.

“Over the past few weeks it is such a shame we have seen a small minority of people vandalising the site. But we and our many young people and the community involved in the project won’t let it derail all the good work we are doing here.”

The Trust said a viewing platform also appeared to have been set alight (Photo: Woodland Trust)

She continued: “So much has been achieved at the site. It was just fields before, and young people have rolled their sleeves up and have helped turn a barren landscape into a new and thriving forest, and led the way in creating an engaging place to visit. We are determined this will continue.”

The Woodland Trust had reached out to the local community to provide answers as to who the culprits were. Ms Moore said she would also be installing CCTV at the site over the coming days.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson told NationalWorld they believed the damage happened over a number of weeks, and it was reported that a panel had been kicked off a wall, graffiti had been sprayed - and a bench had been damaged.

Although the investigation was not currently active, the force urged any witnesses or anyone with any information about the damage to contact them, using reference number 24000248646. They could use the online contact form on their website, send a private message via the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, or phone the force on 101.