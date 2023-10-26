The Hollywood Walk of Fame is littered with iconic names but there’s a surprising list of celebrities absent from the hallowed ground.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark dedicated to recognising the achievements of celebrities in the entertainment industry but a surprising number of household names are absent from the hallowed ground. Taylor Swift and Leonardo DiCaprio are instantly noticeable ommissions but there’s a host of other actors, musicians and more who haven’t got their hands on the decorated star.

With this in mind, the team at Spin Genie UK have delved into data on all things stardom to reveal the famous faces that, surprisingly, have yet to receive the honour. Dom Aldworth, involved in crunching the names, shared his thoughts:“While the absence of these stars is surprising, it’s more important to understand that getting a star isn’t solely about merit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s a nomination process, a hefty fee, and the celebrity must attend the ceremony. Often, it’s not a lack of acknowledgement but other factors at play. It’s also worth noting that a celebrity must have worked in their field for at least 5 years to be eligible, which rules out any who have made their names in recent years.”

Here’s a list of the most surprising celebrities without a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Hollywood Walk of Fame - most surprising celebrities without a star

Taylor Swift

Perhaps the most surprising omission, given her immense popularity, is Taylor Swift. With 12 Grammys, 9 number-ones in the US, and over 200 million record sales globally, a star on the Walk of Fame is about the only accolade she’s yet to receive.

Rihanna

Another of this century’s biggest solo artists, Rihanna, has also yet to be recognised with a star. She’s sold over 250 million records, making her the second-best-selling female artist of all time, and has 14 US number ones and 9 Grammys, yet still hasn’t received a place on Hollywood Boulevard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On top of her recording career, Rihanna is also involved in humanitarian causes and has her own beauty and fashion brands.

Barbadian singer-songwriter, actress Rihanna performs "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Madonna

Only one woman has sold more records than Rihanna, and even she doesn’t have a star. However, things are slightly different for Madonna. After the release of her album Like a Prayer in 1990, she was nominated for a star but turned it down.

Brad Pitt

Probably the biggest actor to not have a star on the Walk of Fame is Brad Pitt. Neither Pitt nor his ex-wife Angelina Jolie has been nominated for a star, despite their huge success. However, he didn’t win his first Oscar until 2020, so perhaps there’s still time for him to be recognised.

Leonardo DiCaprio