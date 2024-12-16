1923 is the prequel to Yellowstone but when will season two be released?

The new trailer for 1923 - the prequel to Yellowstone - dropped during the season finale of Paramout+ series Yellowstone on Sunday December 15. Fans were left feeling disappointed as Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western series came to a dramatic end in a two-hour final episode.

According to reports Yellowstone fans were left frustrated by the show’s conclusion, with some even comparing it to the disappointment of the Game Of Thrones finale.

Yellowstone follows the Duttons who own the largest ranch in America and deal with their internal conflicts. However, they must also fend off land encroachers to protect their property and stars Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly.

The prequel 1923 is set years before and sees the Dutton family face a new challenges in the early 20th century, including the rise of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. The series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

When is the 1923 season 2 release date?

Fans are counting down the days to season two of 1923 which will air on Paramout+ on February 23 2025. The first series of 1923 was released on December 19 2022 so fans have been waiting patiently for season two.

How to watch 1923 season 1?

TV fans can stream the entire season one of 1923 on Paramount+ plus now. As well as all five seasons of Yellowstone.

