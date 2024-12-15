Jamie Foxx: Hollywood star injured in birthday celebrations after being hit in face with glass
The 57-year-old was injured after being struck in the mouth with a glass while celebrating his birthday. The incident took place at the Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.
A spokesperson for Foxx said that a person at another table “threw a glass” at the Oscar-winning actor which “hit him in the mouth”. They added that he “had to get stitches and is recovered”, and that the matter is now in “law enforcement’s hands”.
Police in Beverly Hills said that cops had received a call on Friday evening (December 13) at around 10pm local times regarding “possible assault with a deadly weapon”. Officers arrived at the restaurant and noted that the reported was “unfounded” and instead involved a “physical altercation between parties”.
Foxx was said to have been at the restaurant with his two daughters and ex-partner Kristin Grannis to celebrate his birthday. No arrests were made in the incident.
It comes shortly after the Ray actor revealed that he had a brain bleed in 2023 which led to him having a stroke. He revealed the news in his new Netflix comedy special ‘What Had Happened Was...”, telling the audience that he underwent surgery and rehabilitation.
