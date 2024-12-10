A huge Hollywood star has finally opened up about a terrifying health scare which wiped his memory and left him in a wheelchair unable to walk.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Foxx suffered a stroke caused by a bleed on the brain but says doctors have been unable to confirm exactly why or what happened.

The Django Unchained actor was hospitalised in April last year after suffering a mystery “medical complication”, which his family decided to keep private, and the comedian has now revealed exactly what happened to him and recalled losing his memory for 20 days amid his terrifying health battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He quipped on his Netflix special 'Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was....': “On April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for Aspirin. I realised quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f*** to do.”

He shockingly spilled: “I don’t remember 20 days."

The teary-eyed star admitted to the audience after declaring he was "back": “You don’t know how good this feels."

The 56-year-old star insists it’s still “a mystery” what happened.

He said: “It is a mystery. We still don’t know exactly what happened to me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After starting his sentence with "What had happened was,” Jamie broke down in tears and was comforted by the applauding audience.

Foxx says his sister Deidra Dixon “knew something was wrong” as he was lethargic, and took him to the hospital.

“She didn’t know anything about Piedmont Hospital, but she had a hunch that some angels were in there,” he added.

“Atlanta saved my life.”

He also said the doctor told his sister that Foxx was “having a brain bleed, that led to a stroke”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You don’t dream that something would go wrong, but when something does go wrong, you need a sister,” Foxx added.

He says his sister was then told “if I don’t go in his head right now, we’re going to lose him”, and he was sent for surgery, and “my sister knelt down outside the operating room and prayed the whole time”.

“Your life doesn’t flash before your face,” Foxx added.

“It was kind of oddly peaceful, I say this all the time; ‘I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. I was in that tunnel, though’. It was hot in that tunnel.

“Shit, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf*****?”

Foxx also said that the doctor said the medical staff “didn’t find” the origin of the brain bleed, but he was diagnosed with a stroke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The doctor said that he would recover, which would probably “be the worst year of his life”, Foxx added.

He says his family protected him from public scrutiny, and the extent of his illness that saw his head shaking at one point, and difficulties walking.

“Twenty days I don’t remember, but on May 4 I woke up,” Foxx added.

“When I woke up, I found myself in a wheelchair, I couldn’t walk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing why his family wanted to keep details of his health scare to themselves, he said: "I was dizzy from the stroke, so my head would bob around, and my family thought everyone would 'meme the f***' out of me."

Jamie vividly remembers waking up on May 4, and being unable to walk.

He recalled: "When I woke up, I found myself in a wheelchair. I couldn’t walk."

Jamie didn't want to believe he'd had a stroke and recounted his therapist telling him about his ego: "You need to kill the old Jamie so the new Jamie can thrive."

He also reflected: "God blessed me with money and fame, but when I forgot about God, He blessed me with a stroke."