As property tycoon Nick Candy becomes Reform UK’s treasurer, how long has he been married to Holly Valance? The couple attended the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank in 2018. Photo: Gareth Fuller-WPA Pool/Getty Images | Getty Images

Nick Candy’s actress wife Holly Valance is a prominent Reform supporter and the couple were photographed with Donald Trump and Nigel Farage at the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago resort in 2022.

Once a member of the Conservative party, property tycoon Nick Candy has now renounced his membership after “too many broken promises,” and is to become Reform UK’s treasurer. Nicky Candy said: "I have today resigned my membership of the Conservative party after many years of active support and substantial donations to the party.”

Nick Candy also said: “I am sorry to say there have been too many broken promises and a complete breach of trust with the wealth creators in our country.

Nicky Candy also commented on Nigel Farage, Reform UK’s leader and said that “Nigel Farage is a close personal friend of mine, and Reform UK represents the future of British politics.”

“I am pleased to announce that I will now become the treasurer for Reform UK and intend to raise enough funds for them to win the next general election.

“I will take up the role in the new year.”

Following Nick Candy’s statement, Nigel Farage MP said: “I warmly welcome this decision. We are the fastest-growing movement in British politics today and Nick’s efforts will help Reform UK transform our country.”

Who is Holly Valance and does she support Reform UK?

Nick Candy’s actress wife Holly Valance has been a long time supporter of Reform UK and has been credited as encouraging Nigel Farage to stand as an MP. For those of you who are Neighbours fans, Holly Valance used to play the character of Felicity ‘Flick’ Scully in the Australian soap. When it was Nigel Farage’s 60th birthday, she said a few words and at one point was reportedly considering standing for Reform in the Essex constituency of Basildon and Billericay.

The couple married in 2012 and have two daughters, Luka and Nova.