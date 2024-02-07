Nick Candy and Holly Valance arrive for the Conservative Summer Party at the V&A in June 2022 (Photo: Ricky Vigil/Getty Images)

In a somewhat unexpected turn of events, former Neighbours star and pop singer Holly Valance has expressed her support for Jacob Rees-Mogg as the potential next prime minister, while strongly criticising left-wing political ideas, referring to them as "crap".

The Australian also commended Liz Truss tenure as Britain's briefest-serving former prime minister, at the launch of her Popular Conservatism (PopCon) group.

Through a series of video clips shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), she was interviewed by Christopher Hope of GB News. During the discussion, she touched upon topics ranging from her presence at the event to climate change and her political inclinations.

“I would say that everyone starts off as a leftie," she said, "and then wakes up at some point after you start either making money, working, trying to run a business, trying to buy a home and then realise what crap ideas they all are. And then you go to the right.”

But who is Holly Valance, and why exactly was she attending "PopCon" in the first place? Here is everything you need to know about her.

Who is Holly Valance?

Born Holly Rachel Vukadinović in May 1983, Holly Valance is an Australian actress, singer and model who rose to fame in the early 2000s.

Valance's breakthrough came when she landed the role of Felicity "Flick" Scully on the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours, in 1999. "Neighbours" served as a launching pad for many Australian actors, and Valance's portrayal garnered widespread attention.

Beyond her success on Neighbours, Valance ventured into the music industry. In 2002, she released her debut single 'Kiss Kiss', which quickly climbed the charts.

'Kiss Kiss' was followed by Valance's debut album 'Footprints', which featured a mix of pop and dance tracks. The album's success propelled Valance into the realm of pop stardom, garnering acclaim and accolades.

In addition to her music career, Valance has been a sought-after figure in the world of modelling and advertising, and she has graced the covers of numerous magazines and appeared in high-profile advertising campaigns for renowned brands.

In recent years, Valance has shifted her focus to activism, using her platform to advocate for various causes close to her heart. She has been involved in charitable initiatives aimed at empowering women, promoting environmental sustainability and supporting disadvantaged communities.

Why was she at PopCon?

Valance was attending PopCon with her husband, and told GBNews she had attended to “listen to good ideas”.

Valance is married to British billionaire property developer Nick Candy, known for his involvement in high-profile real estate projects. The couple got married on 29 September 2012 in a lavish ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Together they have two children: a daughter named Luka Violet Toni Candy born in 2013, and a son named Nova Skye Coco Candy, born in 2017.

Candy co-founded the luxury property development company Candy & Candy alongside his brother, Christian Candy, and the firm gained international recognition for its exclusive and opulent designs, catering to high-net-worth individuals and celebrities.

The company has been involved in the development of luxury residences, hotels and commercial spaces, often incorporating cutting-edge technology and bespoke design elements.

Candy & Candy has been involved with some of the most prestigious real estate projects in London, including the One Hyde Park development, which is known for having some of the most expensive residential properties in the world.

In December 2021, the Daily Mirror released a photo indicating Candy's presence at a gathering with the then Conservative London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey on 14 December 2020, violating Covid-19 restrictions in place at that time.

The publication of the photograph followed earlier reporting by The Times which identified Candy as the primary fundraiser for Bailey's London mayoral campaign.