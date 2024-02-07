NHS dentists will be given a cash bonus for helping areas where getting an appointment are the most difficult. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Dentists are to get cash for new patients under plans to boost dentistry across England.

The government is offering NHS dentists a £20,000 "golden handshake" for working in “under-served” areas of the UK for up to three years. It comes after news that millions of people have not been to a dentist in more than two years.

On Monday and Tuesday this week, hundreds of people were seen queuing in Bristol after an dentist opened up its books for NHS patients.

While dentists will be paid more for their NHS work under the NHS Dental Recovery Plan, and people who have not seen a dentist for two or more years are expected to benefit as officials offer a “new patient payment” of £15 to £50.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "NHS dentistry was hit hard by the pandemic and while services are improving – with 23 per cent more treatments delivered last year compared to the previous year – we know that for too many people, accessing a dentist isn’t as easy as it should be. That’s why we’re taking action today to boost the number of NHS dentists, help cut waiting lists and put NHS dentistry on a sustainable footing for the long-term.

"Backed by £200m, this new recovery plan will deliver millions more NHS dental appointments and provide easier and faster access to care for people right across the country."

Wes Streeting, Labour’s shadow health secretary, said: "After 14 years of Conservative neglect, patients are desperately queuing around the block to see a dentist, literally pulling their own teeth out, and tooth decay is the number one reason for six to 10-year-olds being admitted to hospital.

"The Conservatives are only promising to do something about it now there’s an election coming. It will be left to the next Labour government to rescue NHS dentistry and get patients seen on time once again."

Senior dentists have also said that the government's plan will not be enough to help people struggling to access dental care.

Shawn Charlwood, chairman of the British Dental Association’s General Dental Practice Committee, said: "This recovery plan is not worthy of the title. It won’t halt the exodus from the workforce or offer hope to millions struggling to access care. Nothing here meets government’s stated ambitions, or makes this service fit for the future.

