Long waits for GP and hospital appointments are “creating a mental health epidemic” in the UK, according to the Liberal Democrats.

It comes after a survey found the mental health of almost a quarter of adults has been impacted by waiting too long to see a doctor. The latest opinions and lifestyle survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) explored the impact of winter pressures on different population groups in Great Britain.

From a sample of almost 12,000 adults, 24 per cent reported poor mental health as a result of long waits for hospital or GP appointments. Some 18 per cent reported that their physical health had been affected by the issue.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: "This Conservative government’s failure to tackle agonising waits for NHS treatment is creating a mental health epidemic. Millions of people are struggling to see their GP or waiting months for hospital treatment because ministers have driven local health services into the ground."

Last month, NHS England revealed 7.61m treatments were waiting to be carried out in November 2023, relating to 6.39m patients. The figure was down from 6.44m patients at the end of October.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made cutting waiting lists one of his top priorities at the start of 2023 when lists stood at 7.21m.

"People are being left worried sick because they and their loved ones simply can’t access the healthcare they so desperately need," Davey added. "It is simply unthinkable that Rishi Sunak is now cutting NHS funding, leaving hospitals and GP services even more stretched. It just shows he and this Conservative government are totally out of touch and need to be kicked out of office."

Maria Caulfield, the minister for mental health, said: "This week, Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives have introduced the Pharmacy First scheme to help unlock 10 million doctors’ appointments across the country, delivering on the Prime Minister’s priority to cut waiting lists. This is on top of the Conservatives’ Every Mind Matters campaign, which has helped 1.2m people access NHS talking therapies, and the introduction of 24/7 mental health hotlines via 111 in most parts of England.

"By sticking to the plan, we will ensure that those who need to see a doctor can do so more quickly, delivering our promise of a brighter future. Just like the Labour Party, the Liberal Democrats continue to snipe from the sidelines without offering a plan because they simply don’t have one.