Prime Minister Rishi Sunak only drinks water, tea and coffee when fasting. (Picture: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street)

Rishi Sunak uses fasting as a detox, he has revealed.

The Prime Minister said he uses intermittent fasting as a "reset" and a "detox" after an "indulgent weekend", typically not eating between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning. Instead, Sunak sticks to drinking water, tea and coffee.

He said: "I wish I was as disciplined as has been reported, is the first thing to say. So, like all of us, I start the week with the best of intentions, and then you hit contact with reality at some point.

"I try on a Monday, after a indulgent weekend, to try and have a day of fasting. It’s not totally nothing but largely nothing. I do have the odd nut, that kind of thing.

"I start with the best of intentions… we all do, right? And then things happen. My problem is I love sugary things. I eat a lot of sugary pastries, and all the rest of it, the rest of the week. And I like my food.

"I don’t exercise as much as I used to because of the job. So a little reset at the beginning of the week, a little detox."

There are different types of fasting diets, from the 16:8 plan, where people only eat during an eight-hour window but fast for the remaining 16 hours, to the 5:2 diet - where participants only consume 500 to 600 calories for two days each week. A weekly one-day fast, similar to Sunak’s method, is known as the eat-stop-eat diet.

Is fasting safe?

There are limited studies into intermittent fasting and its supposed benefits, so health professionals simply do not know enough yet.

A 2023 study by the University of Illinois Chicago found intermittent fasting is "as effective as counting calories" – when limiting food to a eight-hour window. The study found that weight loss wasn’t dramatic, but that people were more able to stick to the plan consistently – compared with calorie counting.