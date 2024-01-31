We've all been guilty of at least one of these teeth-brushing mistakes. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Brits have been brushing their teeth incorrectly for years, a senior doctor has warned.

From brushing, using mouthwash, flossing and having regular dental check ups, looking after our oral health has been a part of our daily routine for as long as we can remember. However, even though it’s part of everyone's daily routine, there are many mistakes people still make on a daily basis.

Chief orthodontist of Impress, Dr Khaled Kasem, says there are simple changes that people must make to get their oral hygeine back on track. Here is his advice for readers of National World.

You’re not flossing

Flossing is a vital part of your oral health care routine, and is often missed by many. Flossing gets to the parts of the mouth that the toothbrush can’t access, and therefore without flossing you are not giving your mouth a thorough clean.

If you’re not doing this, then it could cause problems further down the line, including cavities, which result in tooth loss if not treated. You should floss in between your teeth, at least once a day, preferably at night before you brush your teeth.

Keeping the same toothbrush

You should be changing your toothbrush every three to four months, this is much easier with an electric toothbrush as you can just replace the head. This is because, over time, the bristles on the toothbrush start to wear down, becoming less effective at cleaning your teeth, and in some cases, causing damage to your gums.

Bacteria will also build up on the toothbrush each time you brush. To reduce this, make sure you thoroughly rinse the bristles after every use as well as changing your toothbrush.

It’s all in the timing

Everyone knows you should be brushing your teeth twice a day, for two minutes. However, a common mistake people make is the time they brush their teeth in the morning. Most people will brush either before or after breakfast. Either time is fine, however if you’re brushing after breakfast then it’s important that you wait at least half an hour.

This is because the breakfast you consume will contain acid and will most likely wear down the enamel if you brush straight away. Waiting half an hour allows the enamel to build itself back up, reducing the risk of causing any damage to your teeth.

Using an electric like a manual

Many people often make the mistake of brushing their teeth with an electric toothbrush the same way they would with a manual one. Electric toothbrushes are there to do the job for you, so using it like a manual toothbrush and brushing too hard will cause damage to your gums.

